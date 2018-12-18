December Restaurant of the Month

Chucs Restaurant, Harrods is located inside the iconic Harrods department store, but also with dedicated direct street access and late-night opening, so wonderful for shoppers and local residents alike.

The restaurant interiors are designed to be reminiscent of a luxury yacht, with warm wooden panelling, perfectly polished brass rails and detailing, and framed photographs of the Amalfi coastline adorning the dining room walls. The restaurant also encompasses an elegant bar area, complete with Italian marble bar top and deep blue leather stools, in addition to booth seating and tables with deep brown leather armchairs. Under the direction of Alessandro Verdenelli, Group Food & Beverage Director, Chucs Harrods serves up Italian favourites along with exclusive dishes created for Harrods, such as Andria Burrata with rocket pesto, black truffle spaghetti, and Chicken Milanese, alongside dishes created exclusively for Harrods – a firm favourite is the Lobster & Avocado chopped salad. Dessert is an indulgent affair, showcasing much-loved Italian classics with a Chucs twist, such as Deconstructed Tiramisu and sumptuous dark chocolate ice cream. The carefully curated drinks menu features a variety of cocktails alongside a selection of wines meticulously chosen to complement the food.

Spectator Members offer :

Enjoy complimentary member dining when dining in a minimum party of two for breakfast Monday to Saturday or dinner Monday to Sunday . The bill is calculated by taking the total food bill (excluding beverages and service charge) and dividing by the amount of people in the dining party and deducting one portion. Strictly one card per table.

Simply click here to receive a one year complimentary digital membership to the Luxury Restaurant Guide.

To book please call Chucs Restaurant, Harrods on +44 (0)207 893 8370 and quote SPEC-DECEMBER18, and show your Luxury Restaurant Guide digital membership card on arrival.