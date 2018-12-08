If May’s deal falls, there may be enough Labour MPs to gain a majority for ‘Norway plus’

‘Do you want to watch this quiz programme or not? I’m going to have to press you for an answer.’

‘It’s a desperate fight for survival in a hostile environment.’

‘Yes, a lot of people have died of boredom since Brexit.’

‘They say if the wind blows in the right direction you can hear Geoffrey Cox.’

‘For goodness sake! Turn your cabinet resignations app off.’

‘If we knew the full details of Christmas, we might be inclined to vote for it.’

‘Oh darling, it’s lovely. Just what the charity shop is looking for!’

Product misplacement