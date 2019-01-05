 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

From The Archives

A model president

President Wilson and King George (Photo: Getty)

5 January 2019

9:00 AM

5 January 2019

9:00 AM

From The Spectator, 4 January 1919: President Wilson arrived in London on Thursday week, and was greeted with full expression of the heartiest goodwill. The welcome began at Dover; and when the visitors drove through the streets of London, they passed through a heavy barrage of cheering, which was renewed when the President appeared with the King on a balcony of Buckingham Palace.

On Friday week the President, after a conference with the Prime Minister and Mr Balfour, was the chief guest at a State Banquet given by the King, who, in proposing his guest’s health, said that he spoke at an historic moment, nearly 150 years after the proclamation of the American Republic, in welcoming for the first time a President of the United States in England — in welcoming one whose insight, calmness, and dignity in the discharge of his high duties had been watched with admiration.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

1916: Sorry, President Wilson, but this is not a gentlemanly war

A war crime – and a president’s dilemma

Over the top

Our future queen

Officers’ off hours

From the Archive: Preparing for peace

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

How Calouste Gulbenkian became the richest man in the world

Identity is just as important as wealth. Why don’t economists get that?

The absurd struggle to claim ownership of Kafka

I don’t just recommend you see The Favourite. I command it

Cartoons

‘We come bearing gift receipts.’
‘We come bearing gift receipts.’
‘Oh dear – I thought we were going to have a dry January.’
‘Oh dear – I thought we were going to have a dry January.’
‘Happy Nooooooooo Year.’
‘Happy Nooooooooo Year.’
‘You didn’t swear at me! How was I supposed to know it was urgent?’
‘You didn’t swear at me! How was I supposed to know it was urgent?’
‘Christmas is coming, the geese are putting themselves at risk of obesity-related diseases.’
‘Christmas is coming, the geese are putting themselves at risk of obesity-related diseases.’
‘Stop arguing! This is going on social media.’
‘Stop arguing! This is going on social media.’
‘We can talk about sex, religion, politics and even Brexit — but no veganism!’
Alice in Winter Wonderland
Alice in Winter Wonderland
‘Bloody elites.’
‘Bloody elites.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close