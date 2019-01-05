 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Barometer

How Spanish was the Spanish flu?

5 January 2019

9:00 AM

5 January 2019

9:00 AM

Paths of infection

2019 marks the 100th anniversary of the height of the Spanish flu pandemic which is believed to have killed 3 per cent of the world’s population. But how Spanish was it, and what should it have been called?
Spanish flu: There is little evidence it originated in Spain, but news of the disease first appeared in the Spanish press, because the country was not subject to the wartime reporting restrictions of most European countries, so it was assumed it started there.
French flu: Virologist John Oxford has suggested the disease crossed to humans at Étaples, a transit and hospital site in the Great War. Besides harbouring large numbers of men with weakened lungs, it also had a piggery and poultry farm — animals known to play a role in the development of strains of the influenza virus.
American flu: An outbreak of flu at Fort Riley in Kansas in March 1918 affected soldiers who had not yet travelled to European battlefields. Many died either in Kansas or on the journey to Europe.
Chinese flu: China has been a frequent breeding ground for avian flu in recent times, and a virulent outbreak hit northern China in late 1917. Interest has focused on the 96,000 Chinese labourers who worked on the Western Front.

A big year

What are we meant to be aware of in 2019?
— Year of Indigenous Language: UN
— Year of the periodic table of chemical elements: UN
— Year of Green Action: UK government
— Year of Discovery: Business Wales
— Year of Culture: Horsham and District
— Year of Rembrandt: Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam

Bets are off

A reminder of what the soothsayers said would happen in 2018:
— ‘Start of a world war which will last 27 years; a major eruption of Mount Vesuvius’: Nostradamus, as interpreted by investment tip sheet lomardiletter.com
— Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will split up before the wedding and the Queen will announce her retirement, with Prince Charles taking on her duties: Lyndsay Edwards, clairvoyant
— A nasty new superbug: Old Moore’s Almanac
— A large US ship will sink within the year. It is potentially a warship of some kind and may have something to do with an accident or an attack of some kind. However, the exact cause is unclear. Some believe this could have something to do with the rising tensions between North Korea and the US: Psychics4Today.com

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

How Spain got blamed for the Spanish flu — and where to find Ebola on a map

Just how tough a sentence was 14 years for Libor-rigging?

Illegal workers do sometimes get caught (including at the Home Office)

Just how hard is it to sack a lord?

How common is adultery? Much more common than getting caught

Driving test advice from 80 years ago

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

How Calouste Gulbenkian became the richest man in the world

Identity is just as important as wealth. Why don’t economists get that?

The absurd struggle to claim ownership of Kafka

I don’t just recommend you see The Favourite. I command it

Cartoons

‘We come bearing gift receipts.’
‘We come bearing gift receipts.’
‘Oh dear – I thought we were going to have a dry January.’
‘Oh dear – I thought we were going to have a dry January.’
‘Happy Nooooooooo Year.’
‘Happy Nooooooooo Year.’
‘You didn’t swear at me! How was I supposed to know it was urgent?’
‘You didn’t swear at me! How was I supposed to know it was urgent?’
‘Christmas is coming, the geese are putting themselves at risk of obesity-related diseases.’
‘Christmas is coming, the geese are putting themselves at risk of obesity-related diseases.’
‘Stop arguing! This is going on social media.’
‘Stop arguing! This is going on social media.’
‘We can talk about sex, religion, politics and even Brexit — but no veganism!’
Alice in Winter Wonderland
Alice in Winter Wonderland
‘Bloody elites.’
‘Bloody elites.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close