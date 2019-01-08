January Restaurant of the Month

Discreetly located off-street level in a characterful Edwardian townhouse and spaced over two floors, Gazelle is an elegant restaurant and cocktail bar in the heart of Mayfair.

Accessed directly by a private lift, the interior rooms have been designed to reflect the transition from day to night, with the dining room moving from spacious and light filled during lunch, to warmly lit, elegant and stylish, perfect for dinner.

Once inside, guests can also enter Gazelle’s private bar – The Emerald Room – via the signature spiral staircase. Leaving behind the vibrant deep pinks and golds of the dining room, guests are transported into a softly lit, jewel coloured space of dark green, blue and plum, perfect for intimate drinks with friends or colleagues.

The kitchen is led by internationally acclaimed chef Rob Roy Cameron, offering contemporary European cuisine inspired by quality ingredients, with restaurant plates designed to share and an innovative list of bar snacks. Drinks have been designed to perfectly match the food, with a strong focus on Champagne cocktails that sit comfortably alongside bespoke classics and a concise wine list.





Spectator Members offer :

Exclusive for Spectator members : Enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne for each person in the party.

As a member of the Luxury Restaurant Guide Spectator members would also receive :

The Restaurant – Members and their guests receive 25% off the total food and beverage bill when dining from the a la carte menu (excluding service charge). The Upstairs Bar – Members and their guests receive 25% off snacks and drinks – membership card must be shown when ordering.

Offers valid Lunch Monday to Saturday

Dinner Monday to Thursday

Simply click here to be able to take advantage of this offer and receive a one year complimentary digital membership to the Luxury Restaurant Guide.

To book please call Gazelle Restaurant & Bar on +44 (0)207 629 0236 and quote SPEC-JANUARY, and show your Luxury Restaurant Guide digital membership card on arrival.

Gazelle Restaurant & Bar, 48 Albemarle Street, Mayfair, London, W1S 4DH