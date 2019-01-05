To the BBC, history is something to be twisted by the tyranny of Now

‘We come bearing gift receipts.’

‘Oh dear – I thought we were going to have a dry January.’

‘Happy Nooooooooo Year.’

‘You didn’t swear at me! How was I supposed to know it was urgent?’

‘Christmas is coming, the geese are putting themselves at risk of obesity-related diseases.’

‘Stop arguing! This is going on social media.’

‘We can talk about sex, religion, politics and even Brexit — but no veganism!’