February Restaurant of the Month

Since opening their doors in April 2015, Flat Three has developed a strong reputation of serving delicious creative food, and rank highly amongst London restaurants across numerous customer platforms. The aim is to provide a highly personalised and gracious experience, where you will feel the care and warmth of dining with friends.

The food identity captures elements of Korean and Japanese cultures with the best of British ingredients. Time is the most precious ingredient, and the food is punctuated by the flavours of ferments that can take days, weeks or even months to capture the best of the season.

The restaurant is the brainchild of Juliana Kim Moustakas with a kitchen now led by Joe Timarchi.





Flat Three

120-122 Holland Park Aven, London W11 4UA