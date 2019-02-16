My diversity targets for the BBC

‘Least said, texted, tweeted, retweeted, Instagrammed, posted, uploaded, shared, blogged, vlogged and Snapchatted, soonest mended.’

‘At least Chris Grayling isn’t in charge of the ferry.’

‘Before you say it, no — you can’t hand in a marriage licence.’

‘Oh no! We’ve woken up too early and haven’t missed Brexit!’

‘Brexit? I’m stockpiling for a new statue of Thatcher.’

‘A woman aged 55 could have painted it.’

‘A bit late for that — they’ve already appointed Nick Clegg.’