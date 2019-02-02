 Skip to Content
On political tribalism

Arthur Onslow, Speaker of the House of Commons, is in the chair and Robert Walpole, the first Prime Minister of Great Britain, addresses the house, 1742 (Photo: Getty)

2 February 2019

From The Spectator, No. 152, 24 July 1711: There cannot a greater judgment befall a country than such a dreadful spirit of vision that rends a government into two distinct people, and makes them greater strangers to one another, than if they were actually two different nations… A furious party-spirit, when it rages in its full violence, exerts itself in civil war and bloodshed; and when it is under its greatest restraints naturally breaks out in falsehood, detraction, calumny, and a partial administration of justice. In a word, it fills a nation with spleen and rancour, and extinguishes all the seeds of good-nature, compassion and humanity.

