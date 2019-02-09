 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Poor old Nicolás Maduro

Illustration by Morten Morland

9 February 2019

9:00 AM

9 February 2019

9:00 AM

However much he is heroised by left-wingers, the Venezuelan ‘tyrant’ Nicolás Maduro must wonder what is in it for him. The soldier-historian Xenophon composed a dialogue in which Hiero, the Greek tyrant of Syracuse (478-476 bc), freely admitted what a nightmare a tyrant’s life was.

Hiero came clean when his court poet Simonides asked him how much more pleasurable his life must be than that of the ordinary citizen. Far from it, said H: citizens can go to festivals and travel freely abroad; not tyrants, for fear of assassination or a coup. S: But surely it is wonderful being praised to the heavens? H: Not when you know they do not mean it. S: What, however, of the food and drink you enjoy? H: When you are constantly served the best possible, it becomes a treat no longer. S: Surely you can have all the sex you want? H: There is no pleasure in favours from someone inferior to you, as every woman must be. As for boys, how do you know that you are being liked for yourself, rather than out of fear?


S: But you have power to do whatever you want! H: If only. A tyrant, always on the lookout for enemies or conquests, can have no peace in his life, either in his city or even in his own home. Citizens enjoy the public glory of killing enemies in battle. What glory is there in killing those conspiring against you? Friendship and affection bring a man more blessings than anything else, but even among his own family a tyrant cannot feel secure, as history proves.

As for trust, a tyrant is worse off than anyone else: a slave has to check his food for poison. Further, great honour is bestowed on a man who kills a tyrant, so he is never safe; and what honour is there for the tyrant, who steals from his people to feed his army? Only the weak-willed and immoral, never the good, support him, and he will never celebrate his country’s super-abundance, because he wants the population submissive. And where is the prestige, if the people hate him? Worst of all, he can never give up his position.

Poor old Maduro. Next week: Simonides solves the problem.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Sick of award ceremonies? So were the ancients

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Who will judge the judges?

Ancient & modern

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

When kissing in public carried a death sentence

How I tried – and spectacularly failed – to assist my mother’s suicide

Do we really need to read Isaiah Berlin’s every last word?

In Gstaad neither poor nor rich worry about inequality

Cartoons

‘A woman aged 55 could have painted it.’
‘A woman aged 55 could have painted it.’
‘A bit late for that — they’ve already appointed Nick Clegg.’
‘A bit late for that — they’ve already appointed Nick Clegg.’
‘On a clear day you can see five county lines drugs rackets.’
‘On a clear day you can see five county lines drugs rackets.’
‘Haven’t we been punished enough?’
‘Haven’t we been punished enough?’
‘I want to stockpile and she wants to declutter.’
‘I want to stockpile and she wants to declutter.’
‘I got a tattoo.’
‘I got a tattoo.’
‘I seek peace, enlightenment and an alterative to the backstop.’
‘I seek peace, enlightenment and an alterative to the backstop.’
‘If they ban ground-level letterboxes we’re in serious trouble, Arrietty.’
‘If they ban ground-level letterboxes we’re in serious trouble, Arrietty.’
‘I love your dress. It makes me look so much younger.’
‘I love your dress. It makes me look so much younger.’
‘Same again — otherwise known as Plan B.’
‘Same again — otherwise known as Plan B.’
‘We’ll pay more attention to you once Brexit is over.’
‘We’ll pay more attention to you once Brexit is over.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close