 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Correction

Ragwort: an apology

16 February 2019

9:00 AM

16 February 2019

9:00 AM

An article published in The Spectator on 11 August 2018, Root out ragwort!, stated that the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 obliges landowners to stop ragwort spreading to adjacent grazing land. In fact, orders to stop ragwort spreading may be made under the Weeds Act 1959. We also said that the RSPCA ‘will prosecute’ the owners of horses found grazing among ragwort. We are happy to clarify that, while the RSPCA may prosecute such owners, they will only do so when horses have no choice but to eat ragwort. The article also stated that a website, Ragwort Facts, ‘insists there is no evidence that horses are being killed by ragwort’. The website in fact says ragwort ‘doesn’t really kill many horses’.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent
Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

What would Keynes make of a looming no-deal Brexit?

If children want to protest against climate change, why not do it at the weekend?

How fear and loathing of Nixon sent Hunter S. Thompson crazy

Fun at the EU’s expense: The Capital, by Robert Menasse, reviewed

Cartoons

‘Least said, texted, tweeted, retweeted, Instagrammed, posted, uploaded, shared, blogged, vlogged and Snapchatted, soonest mended.’
‘Least said, texted, tweeted, retweeted, Instagrammed, posted, uploaded, shared, blogged, vlogged and Snapchatted, soonest mended.’
‘At least Chris Grayling isn’t in charge of the ferry.’
‘At least Chris Grayling isn’t in charge of the ferry.’
‘Before you say it, no — you can’t hand in a marriage licence.’
‘Before you say it, no — you can’t hand in a marriage licence.’
‘Oh no! We’ve woken up too early and haven’t missed Brexit!’
‘Oh no! We’ve woken up too early and haven’t missed Brexit!’
‘Brexit? I’m stockpiling for a new statue of Thatcher.’
‘Brexit? I’m stockpiling for a new statue of Thatcher.’
‘A woman aged 55 could have painted it.’
‘A woman aged 55 could have painted it.’
‘A bit late for that — they’ve already appointed Nick Clegg.’
‘A bit late for that — they’ve already appointed Nick Clegg.’
‘On a clear day you can see five county lines drugs rackets.’
‘On a clear day you can see five county lines drugs rackets.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close