 Skip to Content
Subscribe: try a month free Subscribe

Uncategorized Wine Events

Winemaker’s Lunch with Ambriel – Friday 8 March

4 February 2019

3:24 PM

4 February 2019

3:24 PM

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

New Year, new boardroom, new menu!

Join us in the beautifully refurbished Spectator boardroom on Friday 8 March for the first of this year’s Spectator Winemaker Lunches with Wendy Outhwaite QC, the leading barrister now enjoying a hugely successful second career producing Ambriel, the multi-award-winning sparkling wine from Sussex.

Over a four course Forman & Field cold lunch, Wendy will introduce four delectable wines: the Ambriel Classic Cuvée NV, the 2010 Ambriel Blanc de Blancs, the Ambriel English Reserve Demi-Sec NV and the yet-to-be-released (we will be the first to try it) 2014 Ambriel Rosé.


Wendy’s previous lunches with us have been instant sell-outs not only because the Ambriel wines are truly astounding but also because Wendy is such an entertaining speaker and so powerful an advocate for English fizz, and not just her own.

Yet again, this lunch promises to be heavily subscribed, so book now to avoid disappointment.

For more on Ambriel Wines visit www.ambrielsparkling.com

Friday 8 March | 12.30pm | £105

Tickets will not be sent out before the event. A receipt will be sent either via email or post and your name will be on the guest list.

22 Old Queen Street | London | SW1H 9HP

To book by telephone call 020 7961 0015 (9am-5pm Mon-Fri)

To buy tickets, head to the Spectator Shop.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent
Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

How Eric Hobsbawm remained a lifelong communist — despite the ‘unpleasant data’

Our public schools now resemble five-star hotels — with a Russian and Asian clientele

Dau is the strangest and most unsettling piece of art to come out of Russia in years

Why Gomorrah could never have been made by the BBC

Cartoons

‘If they ban ground-level letterboxes we’re in serious trouble, Arrietty.’
‘If they ban ground-level letterboxes we’re in serious trouble, Arrietty.’
‘I love your dress. It makes me look so much younger.’
‘I love your dress. It makes me look so much younger.’
‘Same again — otherwise known as Plan B.’
‘Same again — otherwise known as Plan B.’
‘We’ll pay more attention to you once Brexit is over.’
‘We’ll pay more attention to you once Brexit is over.’
‘We hope there’s a shortage of petrol for bombs.’
‘We hope there’s a shortage of petrol for bombs.’
‘Evening Bob, how did Dry January go?’
‘Evening Bob, how did Dry January go?’
‘I need help — I can’t afford truffled gorgonzola and artisan olive sticks.’
‘I need help — I can’t afford truffled gorgonzola and artisan olive sticks.’
‘It’s worried about food shortages.’
‘It’s worried about food shortages.’
‘Are you looking at my bird?’
‘Are you looking at my bird?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close