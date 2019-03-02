 Skip to Content
Meet World Changing Glasgow

BUILDING OUR FUTURE

We are creating a campus to inspire the next generation of world changers

An aerial view of the West End of Glasgow, highlighting the University’s main campus and our planned development

It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Over the next ten years, a major programme of investment heralds one of the most significant expansions of a UK university city campus for over a century.

We are increasing our footprint on the city by 25%. Planning is underway for an area covering 14 acres of land next to our magnificent Gilmorehill campus to create a campus for the 21st century.

We are entering a momentous chapter in our history, one that will transform our teaching, learning and research spaces. We will bring together the best minds of today and tomorrow within world-class interdisciplinary research spaces that offer flexibility and stimulate collaboration, and modern study spaces that will combine study and social learning space with technology-enabled teaching.

Thanks to our ambitious development, we expect to attract even more world-class expertise to Glasgow and enable more groundbreaking discoveries.

 

To find out more about unique opportunities to support and partner with us see glasgow.ac.uk/supportus or contact campaign@glasgow.ac.uk.

