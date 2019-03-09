 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Ancient and modern

Can you really teach students to solve knife crime?

9 March 2019

9:00 AM

9 March 2019

9:00 AM

Next year the London Interdisciplinary School (LIS) will offer one degree, in design, technology and the humanities, to teach students to solve ‘complex problems’ like (they suggest) knife crime. Really? The key to problem solving is the development of two essential faculties — the imaginative and the critical. Can LIS really teach for those — or just how to pass exams?

The philosopher Seneca insisted that the search for what really counted (his example was virtue) ‘cannot be delegated to someone else’. He illustrated it by telling the story of Calvisius Sabinus, who had the brains and bank account of the Roman equivalent of Sir Philip Green. His memory was so faulty that he could not even remember the names of Odysseus and Achilles, let alone clients who called in every day. Still, he longed to appear educated. His short cut (at huge outlay) was to buy slaves, each of whom knew by heart the works of the most famous ancient Greek authors — Homer, Hesiod, the nine great lyric poets, and so on. If such slaves were not available on the market, he had them made to order.


Thus equipped, Sabinus made life miserable for all his highly educated dinner guests. He kept the slaves at hand, demanding they remind him of a passage of poetry which he would then try to recite himself, and still bungled. Informing one guest Satellius that each slave had cost 100,000 sesterces, he was told: ‘You could have bought as many bookcases for less.’ When Satellius said he was looking sickly and should take up wrestling, Sabinus replied he was not well enough. ‘Don’t say that,’ answered Satellius. ‘Look how many healthy slaves you have!’

And that was the point. As Seneca concluded:  ‘Calvisius thought that if his slaves knew it, he did. But no man can borrow or buy a sound mind.’ But you can buy a degree, and a first class one too (as nearly one in three students do), by following the university’s instructions for passing exams. To work hard and do what you are told are admirable, but how does one create a syllabus guaranteed to develop imaginative critical thinking?

But if it can be done, students will end knife crime. Baffling why no one thought of this before.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

On immigration, are we doing as the Romans did?

Nicky Morgan vs Socrates

Credit: Getty Images

May needs to get dramatic over Brexit – and fast

The aim of the Games

Ancient & modern

Ancient & modern

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Don’t hate housebuilders who profited from Help to Buy. It wasn’t their fault

Making the case for multilingualism – a timely reminder

A great example of how Radio 4 is using new technologies to enhance audio

Gone are the days when the middle class could afford to go skiing

Cartoons

‘Some people just keep on reoffending.’
‘Some people just keep on reoffending.’
‘I draw the line at chlorinated chicken.’
‘I draw the line at chlorinated chicken.’
‘It’s aimed at students.’
‘It’s aimed at students.’
‘They’re equally nightmarish.’
‘They’re equally nightmarish.’
‘Well, that made a change from Brexit.’
‘Well, that made a change from Brexit.’
‘I don’t like the look of that chandelier.’
‘I don’t like the look of that chandelier.’
The new two-party system
The new two-party system
‘I mean, it’s not like you won an Oscar.’
‘I mean, it’s not like you won an Oscar.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close