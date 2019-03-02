 Skip to Content
Meet World Changing Glasgow

FUTURE WORLD CHANGERS

Our students of today are the world changers of tomorrow

2 March 2019

9:00 AM

Our priority is to nurture our students’ potential, support their ambitions and inspire them to go on to change the world.

We want them to have the best student experience we can offer, with a fantastic range of subjects to choose from, delivered by world-renowned researchers, in state-of-the-art lecture theatres and study spaces, and with access to world-class collections and resources.

And we know we’re getting it right. Our students have rated us top in the Russell Group for teaching and joint top in the Russell Group for student satisfaction in the latest National Student Survey (2018).

We believe everyone should have the opportunity to reach their potential. That’s why we are proud of our long tradition of helping talented people to fulfil their ambitions regardless of their background or circumstances.

Through our widening participation work we encourage, prepare and support students who are under-represented in higher education to achieve entry to university. We work with over 100 target schools, as well as colleges, local authorities and other organisations to support school leavers and adult learners alike to prepare for, apply to and succeed at university.

Our history of openness at Glasgow stretches back over the centuries. After being refused entry to university in his own country because of his race, James McCune Smith came to study at Glasgow. In 1837 he became the first African-American to receive a university medical degree. He was influential in more than just medicine, however. He was a dedicated and committed slavery abolitionist.

At Glasgow, we are proud of our diverse, vibrant and talented students and their ambitions to change the world.

 

Meet five of our future world changers who want to improve lives and make a positive impact on the world


 

PAVEL
Creating implants to combat infection

 

 

NURA
Teaching girls and young women how to code

 

 

ZU
Transforming the portrayal of disability in the media

 

 

RAZEEEN
Eradicating water scarcity in Bangladesh

 

 

ALISON
Making giving to charity easy for students

The University’s iconic cloisters connect the east and west quadrangles

WORLD CHANGING GLASGOW

The University is home to the world’s biggest concentration of experts on Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns.

SHAPING OUR CREATIVE FUTURE

WELLBEING FOR THE WORLD

THE FUTURE IS NOW

An aerial view of the West End of Glasgow, highlighting the University’s main campus and our planned development

BUILDING OUR FUTURE

Researchers have been working with marginalised groups in the city of Kolkata to disrupt persistent poverty

LEVELLING THE FIELD

