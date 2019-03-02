Our priority is to nurture our students’ potential, support their ambitions and inspire them to go on to change the world.

We want them to have the best student experience we can offer, with a fantastic range of subjects to choose from, delivered by world-renowned researchers, in state-of-the-art lecture theatres and study spaces, and with access to world-class collections and resources.

And we know we’re getting it right. Our students have rated us top in the Russell Group for teaching and joint top in the Russell Group for student satisfaction in the latest National Student Survey (2018).

We believe everyone should have the opportunity to reach their potential. That’s why we are proud of our long tradition of helping talented people to fulfil their ambitions regardless of their background or circumstances.

Through our widening participation work we encourage, prepare and support students who are under-represented in higher education to achieve entry to university. We work with over 100 target schools, as well as colleges, local authorities and other organisations to support school leavers and adult learners alike to prepare for, apply to and succeed at university.

Our history of openness at Glasgow stretches back over the centuries. After being refused entry to university in his own country because of his race, James McCune Smith came to study at Glasgow. In 1837 he became the first African-American to receive a university medical degree. He was influential in more than just medicine, however. He was a dedicated and committed slavery abolitionist.

At Glasgow, we are proud of our diverse, vibrant and talented students and their ambitions to change the world.





Meet five of our future world changers who want to improve lives and make a positive impact on the world





