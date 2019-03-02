Our partnership with CST Global has revolutionised its business model, moving it from being a provider of custom fabrication services to selling high-performance, low-cost laser devices for next-generation optical access networks.

Researchers from our Adam Smith Business School are working with CCRS, an independent insurance broker, to design a new business model which will help the company become more resilient in the face of market change.

Our research partnerships bridge the gap between industry and academic knowledge.

Through the GLAZgo Discovery Centre, we are combining our understanding of disease pathology with global company AstraZeneca’s drug discovery and development expertise, to create more targeted medicines for patients.

Industry partnerships are bringing innovation to our classrooms. Academics in the College of Arts are working with Glasgow-based company Sublime, to create high-quality virtual-reality teaching apps and lectures. The project was recently awarded £1m from Innovate UK.

We nurture start-ups, spin-outs and other entrepreneurial activity.

Anacail Ltd is exploiting technology developed at the University that enables safe and flexible generation of ozone for rapid and chemical-free sterilisation, which has the potential to improve food safety and extend shelf life of food.

Causeway Therapeutics Ltd is exploiting the use of a proprietary microRNA therapy in the treatment of tendinopathies in both humans and animals. The initial focus is on the development of EquiMiR™ to treat equine tendinopathies which affect up to 30% of competitive and working horses.

Entrepreneurship among our students is encouraged through our teaching curriculum, including work-based experiences. Student-founded companies such as MindMate, which develops apps for brain health, and Staels Design, which develops innovative products for wheelchair users, received practical advice, mentorship and free office space in our incubator hub.

Our campus developments include supported environments such as the Clinical Innovation Zone at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where businesses can co-locate to easily access clinical know-how and research in the field of precision medicine. An Innovation Zone is planned for the western edge of our campus. This zone will offer collaborative space for industry partners to work alongside Glasgow’s academics – a place where ideas, innovators and industry come together.

Recent successes in securing large-scale collaborations with industry partners include the £29m Quantum Technology Hub, £12m Urban Big Data Centre, £55m James Watt NanoFabrication Centre, £16m Imaging Centre of Excellence, £20m Stratified Medicine SCOTLAND Innovation Centre and £20m Innovation Centre for Sensor & Imaging Systems (CENSIS).



