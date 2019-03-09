Trolley dollies

Virgin Atlantic dropped its requirement for air hostesses to wear make-up at work. What was required of the first air hostesses?

— United Airlines introduced hostesses in 1930 on its multi-leg flights from California to Wyoming. They had to be registered nurses, aged 25 or under, weigh no more than 8st 2lb and be no taller than 5ft 4in.

— The first UK airline to introduce hostesses was Air Despatch in 1936. They were expected not only to be able to cook and mix cocktails but also to be able to type letters for businessmen on the flight.

On a knife edge

Is knife crime rising everywhere?

Offences per 100,000 population 2016/17 – 2017/18 London 137 – 167 Yorkshire, Humberside 64 – 79 West Midlands 65 – 72 North-West 51 – 59 East Midlands 48 – 57 East 49 – 46 North-East 38 – 39 South-East 30 – 37 Wales 29 – 37 South-West 31 – 31

Hotter than average





A new record temperature for February of 21.2°C was set at Kew. What are the records for the other months and when were they set? (Measurements from 1868 onwards.)

January 18.3 (1958/1971/2003) March 25.6 (1968) April 29.4 (1949) May 32.8 (1922/1944) June 35.6 (1957/1976) July 36.7 (2015) August 38.5 (2003) September 35.6 (2006) October 29.9 (2011)

November 22.4 (2015) December 18.3 (1948)



Source: Met Office

Where the wealth isn’t

The government announced a £1.6 billion ‘Stronger Towns’ fund to help some of Britain’s poorest areas. What are the poorest ten districts in Britain (in terms of median weekly earnings for full-time employees)? Remarkably, the poorest district is in East Sussex, only two are in the north of England and none are in Scotland.

Rother (Bexhill on Sea) £426.50 Newark and Sherwood £437.40 Boston £439.60

Mendip £440.40 West Devon £444.30 Rossendale (Lancashire) £445.10 Anglesey £446.90

Source: ONS