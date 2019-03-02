MEET GLASGOW

James Watt gave power to the industrial revolution. Adam Smith laid the foundations of modern economics. Ian Donald showed us the first ultrasound image of a foetus. Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered radio pulsars.

Today, our inspiring people continue to change the world for the better. Our six cross-disciplinary areas of world-class research are shining examples of what we do best at Glasgow, each one combining a drive for pushing the boundaries of knowledge with a commitment to making a positive impact on the world.

• Addressing inequalities

• Cultural and creative economies

• Precision medicine and chronic diseases

• One health

• Future life

• The nano and quantum world

Changing the world is not only about making discoveries and creating new technologies. Informed leaders, creative thinkers and bold business minds have honed their skills at Glasgow. The talents of some of the UK’s most influential political figures have been nurtured here. Award-winning writers have developed their craft. Human rights activists have gained their voice.

We are a place where the synergy between our research and teaching inspires ambitious people to succeed. A place where inquiring minds can develop their ideas. A place where talented people are given the space to realise their dreams.

Most importantly, we are open to the world. Our doors are open to the brightest minds, regardless of background, who wish to study at university. We are open to collaboration and the exchange of knowledge with other universities, government and business.

To continue to be a world-class and progressive university, we are dedicated to bringing inspiring people together to change the world.









1451

The University is established





Ranked in the Top 100

of the world’s universities

[QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2019]





81%

of our research judged to be internationally excellent

[REF 2014]





1st in the

Russell Group for teaching

[NSS 2018]





Seven Nobel Laureates

connected to the university