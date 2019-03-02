 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Meet World Changing Glasgow

MEET GLASGOW

The University of Glasgow and our inspiring people have been changing the world for more than 560 years

The university’s main building is one of the city’s most notable landmarks
The university’s main building is one of the city’s most notable landmarks

2 March 2019

9:00 AM

2 March 2019

9:00 AM

James Watt gave power to the industrial revolution. Adam Smith laid the foundations of modern economics. Ian Donald showed us the first ultrasound image of a foetus. Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovered radio pulsars.

Today, our inspiring people continue to change the world for the better. Our six cross-disciplinary areas of world-class research are shining examples of what we do best at Glasgow, each one combining a drive for pushing the boundaries of knowledge with a commitment to making a positive impact on the world.
• Addressing inequalities
• Cultural and creative economies
• Precision medicine and chronic diseases
• One health
• Future life
• The nano and quantum world

Changing the world is not only about making discoveries and creating new technologies. Informed leaders, creative thinkers and bold business minds have honed their skills at Glasgow. The talents of some of the UK’s most influential political figures have been nurtured here. Award-winning writers have developed their craft. Human rights activists have gained their voice.

We are a place where the synergy between our research and teaching inspires ambitious people to succeed. A place where inquiring minds can develop their ideas. A place where talented people are given the space to realise their dreams.

Most importantly, we are open to the world. Our doors are open to the brightest minds, regardless of background, who wish to study at university. We are open to collaboration and the exchange of knowledge with other universities, government and business.

To continue to be a world-class and progressive university, we are dedicated to bringing inspiring people together to change the world.

 

 

1451


The University is established

 

Ranked in the Top 100


of the world’s universities

[QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS 2019]

 

81%


of our research judged to be internationally excellent

[REF 2014]

 

1st in the


Russell Group for teaching

[NSS 2018]

 

Seven Nobel Laureates


connected to the university

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

The University’s iconic cloisters connect the east and west quadrangles

WORLD CHANGING GLASGOW

The University is home to the world’s biggest concentration of experts on Scotland’s national poet Robert Burns.

SHAPING OUR CREATIVE FUTURE

Researchers have been working with marginalised groups in the city of Kolkata to disrupt persistent poverty

LEVELLING THE FIELD

THE FUTURE IS NOW

COLLECTIONS AND CONNECTIONS

WELLBEING FOR THE WORLD

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Everyone hates Maggi Hambling’s ‘Scallop’ – but I love it

Maybe I should get naked during the next Brexit protest, too

Few soldiers have seen as many terrible sights as Don McCullin

We football romantics love the fifth round of the FA cup

Cartoons

‘Well, that made a change from Brexit.’
‘Well, that made a change from Brexit.’
‘I don’t like the look of that chandelier.’
‘I don’t like the look of that chandelier.’
The new two-party system
The new two-party system
‘I mean, it’s not like you won an Oscar.’
‘I mean, it’s not like you won an Oscar.’
‘I’m stockpiling my dinner in anticipation of the shortages ahead.’
‘I’m stockpiling my dinner in anticipation of the shortages ahead.’
‘Well, at least the daffodils are out.’
‘Well, at least the daffodils are out.’
‘Due to Brexit shortages, we haven’t got a prayer.’
‘Due to Brexit shortages, we haven’t got a prayer.’
‘Due to Brexit shortages, we haven’t got a prayer.’
‘Due to Brexit shortages, we haven’t got a prayer.’
‘Are you a Leaver or a Remainer?’
‘Are you a Leaver or a Remainer?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close