The maddest road signs from around the world

Silly signs

The Department for Transport ordered councils to remove ‘obsolete and unnecessary’ road signs. Some examples of the art from around the world:

— ‘Sign not in use’ (UK)

— ‘Please do not throw stones at this sign’ (Ireland)

— ‘Road unsafe when this sign is under water’ (US)

— ‘Caution: water on road during rain’ (US)

— ‘Caution: road unsuitable for some types of vehicle’ (UK)

— ‘Caution: no warning signs’ (US)

— ‘Caution: this sign has sharp edges’ (US)

Packing in fans

Tottenham Hotspur held the first match in its new stadium. Which English clubs can pack in the greatest number of fans?

Manchester United 75,811 Spurs 62,062 West Ham 60,000 Manchester City 55,000 Liverpool 54,074 Newcastle 52,339 Sunderland 49,000 Aston Villa 42,785





Source: stadiumguide.com

Popular petitions

A petition on the government website to revoke Article 50 surpassed 5 million signatures. The other most popular current petitions (as at 25 March):

Ban all Isis members from

returning to the UK 591,388 Leave EU without a deal 542,237 Ban the sale of fireworks to the public 305,141 School should start at 10 a.m. as teenagers are too tired 186,936 Grant People’s Vote if parliament rejects the EU withdrawal deal 141,892 Make ‘netting’ hedgerows to prevent birds nesting a criminal offence 140,302

Robot takeovers

Which districts have the highest and lowest percentages of jobs at high risk from automation, according to the Office of National Statistics?

MOST Boston 29.5 Sedgemoor 16.1 Hambleton, Arun 15.1 Peterborough, East Staffs 14.1 Hull 13.6