The maddest road signs from around the world

Silly signs
The Department for Transport ordered councils to remove ‘obsolete and unnecessary’ road signs. Some examples of the art from around the world:
— ‘Sign not in use’ (UK)
— ‘Please do not throw stones at this sign’ (Ireland)
— ‘Road unsafe when this sign is under water’ (US)
— ‘Caution: water on road during rain’ (US)
— ‘Caution: road unsuitable for some types of vehicle’ (UK)
— ‘Caution: no warning signs’ (US)
— ‘Caution: this sign has sharp edges’ (US)
Packing in fans
Tottenham Hotspur held the first match in its new stadium. Which English clubs can pack in the greatest number of fans?
|Manchester United
|75,811
|Spurs
|62,062
|West Ham
|60,000
|Manchester City
|55,000
|Liverpool
|54,074
|Newcastle
|52,339
|Sunderland
|49,000
|Aston Villa
|42,785
Source: stadiumguide.com
Popular petitions
A petition on the government website to revoke Article 50 surpassed 5 million signatures. The other most popular current petitions (as at 25 March):
Ban all Isis members from
|returning to the UK
|591,388
|Leave EU without a deal
|542,237
|Ban the sale of fireworks to the public
|305,141
|School should start at 10 a.m. as teenagers are too tired
|186,936
|Grant People’s Vote if parliament rejects the EU withdrawal deal
|141,892
|Make ‘netting’ hedgerows to prevent birds nesting a criminal offence
|140,302
Robot takeovers
Which districts have the highest and lowest percentages of jobs at high risk from automation, according to the Office of National Statistics?
|MOST
|Boston
|29.5
|Sedgemoor
|16.1
|Hambleton, Arun
|15.1
|Peterborough, East Staffs
|14.1
|Hull
|13.6
|FEWEST
|Wokingham
|2.4
|Bexley
|3.7
|Bromley
|3.9
|Bracknell, West Berks
|4.1
|Solihull
|4.4
