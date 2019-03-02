Meet World Changing Glasgow
WORLD CHANGING GLASGOW
The University of Glasgow always been at the forefront of innovation and our past achievements inspire our current world changers.
The University’s iconic cloisters connect the east and west quadrangles
1451
The University is established
1776
Adam Smith publishes the Wealth of nations
1848
Lord Kelvin proposes an absolute scale of temperature, now called the Kelvin scale
1867
Joseph Lister introduces antiseptic in surgery
1894
Marion Gilchrist is the first woman in Scotland to graduate in medicine
1896
John Macintyre opens the world’s first X-ray department
1913
Nobel prizewinner Frederick Soddy discovers isotopes
1926
John Logie Baird invents television
1958
Ian Donald shows us the first ultrasound image of a foetus
1967
Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovers radio pulsars
1974
Graham Teasdale and Bryan Jennett create the Glasgow Coma Scale
2004
Edwin Morgan becomes Scotland’s first national poet
2014
Nicola Sturgeon becomes the first female first minister of Scotland
2015
Sheila Rowan leads the Glasgow team that first detected gravitational waves