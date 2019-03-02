 Skip to Content
Meet World Changing Glasgow

WORLD CHANGING GLASGOW

The University of Glasgow always been at the forefront of innovation and our past achievements inspire our current world changers.

The University’s iconic cloisters connect the east and west quadrangles
The University's iconic cloisters connect the east and west quadrangles

2 March 2019

9:00 AM

2 March 2019

9:00 AM

 
 

1451

 
The University is established

 

1776

 
Adam Smith publishes the Wealth of nations

 

1848

 
Lord Kelvin proposes an absolute scale of temperature, now called the Kelvin scale

 

1867

 
Joseph Lister introduces antiseptic in surgery

 

1894

 
Marion Gilchrist is the first woman in Scotland to graduate in medicine

 

1896

 
John Macintyre opens the world’s first X-ray department

 

1913

 
Nobel prizewinner Frederick Soddy discovers isotopes

 

1926

 
John Logie Baird invents television

 

1958

 
Ian Donald shows us the first ultrasound image of a foetus

 

1967

 
Jocelyn Bell Burnell discovers radio pulsars

 

1974

 
Graham Teasdale and Bryan Jennett create the Glasgow Coma Scale

 

2004

 
Edwin Morgan becomes Scotland’s first national poet

 

2014

 
Nicola Sturgeon becomes the first female first minister of Scotland

 

2015

 
Sheila Rowan leads the Glasgow team that first detected gravitational waves

 

