April Restaurant of the Month

YOPO, taken from the plant found deep in the jungles of Venezuela, is a restaurant and bar which brings modern European cooking with South American elements to Fitzrovia.

The entrance to YOPO can be found on Fitzrovia’s Newman Street, and is framed by floor to ceiling windows with artistic and floral displays reflecting the changing of the seasons. Exposed brickwork leads into the main dining room, which features a hand-painted ceiling mural, textured wooden tables and hand thrown crockery in a host of natural tones. Tables look out over the courtyard, where hanging jasmine and passion flowers offer a serene space, with live ethereal string instrumentalists on selected mornings to awaken the day for guests.

The menu, devised with a combination of classical cooking techniques alongside experimental ingredients, using only the finest produce, chosen at their prime. Dishes include potato churros, ceviche of seabass, blood orange, red onion & nasturtium, charcoal grilled octopus with aji pancha & avocado, Smoked aubergine with sea herbs & lemon Itakuja tart, and desserts of Itakuja chocolate, yoghurt sorbet, salted caramel, fennel pollen & olive oil, and Buckwheat Maca & hazelnut cake with smoked whiskey caramel and crème fraiche.





Spectator Members offer :

Members and their guests receive 15% off the total food bill for breakfast all week, lunch Tuesday to Saturday and dinner Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Simply click here to be able to take advantage of this offer and receive a one year complimentary digital membership to the Luxury Restaurant Guide.

To book please call YOPO in advance on +44 (0)20 3146 8880, quote your Luxury Restaurant Guide membership and show your digital card on arrival

YOPO

The Mandrake Hotel

20-21 Newman Street

Fitzrovia

W1T 1PG