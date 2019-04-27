 Skip to Content
Backing Mrs Thatcher

27 April 2019

27 April 2019

From ‘Be brave’, 28 April 1979: We can think of a number of reasons why voters might feel reluctant to vote for Mrs Thatcher. But this reluctance should be set aside. We must be brave. Only time can tell whether the Tories possess the necessary qualities of resolution and ability which are needed to deal with the nation’s problems. What we do know is that Labour entirely lacks them… The problems are familiar: a State which spends an ever-increasing proportion of ever diminishing national wealth; the atrophy of those traditions and mores which have supported British social life, resulting in growing lawlessness; a deplorable industrial record which may reasonably be blamed on a trade union movement that positively exults in maintaining low productivity. Another Labour government, it can reliably be assumed, will do nothing at all to halt this decay and impoverishment; will rather accelerate it.

 

