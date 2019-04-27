 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Barometer

How dangerous are barbecues?

27 April 2019

9:00 AM

27 April 2019

9:00 AM

Spires on fire

Paris was lucky not to lose its medieval cathedral entirely, a fate which London suffered in 1666 in spite of great efforts to keep the Great Fire away from it by pulling down surrounding buildings. The original St Paul’s, commissioned by William I in the 1080s and completed in the early 14th century, would still be one of the world’s largest cathedrals. It was 586 ft long, 68 ft longer than the current St Paul’s and 30 ft longer than Winchester cathedral. Its spire was estimated at between 60 and 80 ft higher than that of Salisbury cathedral (404 ft) — although still 30 ft short of Lincoln cathedral, whose spire collapsed in a storm in 1549. By the time of the Great Fire, St Paul’s had also lost its spire — in an earlier fire in 1561, which had also melted the bells.

Protest arrests

Responding to criticism that the Met police had not been tough enough on climate change protesters, commissioner Cressida Dick said she had not seen a time when so many people (more than 1,000) were arrested in relation to a single incident. Some comparisons:
 

ARRESTS
Brixton riots 1981 82
Battle of Orgreave, 1984 miners’ strike 82
Poll tax riots 1990 339
2000 fuel protests 1
London riots, 2011 3,927
2015/16 football season 1,895

 

Declining carbon emissions


Has Britain really done nothing to tackle climate change? UK carbon emissions based on the ‘end user’ of products and services (million tons CO2 equivalent).
 

1990 794.4
1995 745.6
2000 707.5
2005 683.7
2010 600.9
2015 498.0
2017 460.2

Source: BEIS
 

Where there’s smoke

A blaze on Marsden Moor, West Yorkshire, was reported to have been started by a barbecue. How dangerous are barbecues?

— According to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), in one recent year 1,800 people attended A&E as a result of barbecue accidents, 800 of which were for burns and 200 for cutting themselves on sharp edges. 1,400 attendances were as a result of fires in private gardens and 300 on public property.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Hope will rise out of the ashes of Notre Dame

The climate summit in Paris will feature a lot of hot air

Frankie Boyle's New World Order, on which the comic is paid to say the totally and predictably sayable. Image: BBC/ Endemol Shine UK/ Brian J Ritchie

Why has Frankie Boyle gone so soft?

Our churches aren’t perfect, but if we lose them we will all be worse off

What would happen if the Gospels were judged in a history contest?

Notre Dame from above (image: Lana Sator) and, right, Michel Virlogeux and Norman Foster's Millau Viaduct (image: Bernard Jaubert / Imagebroker / Rex / Shutterstock)

Notre Dame is an architectural nullity

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Has Shakespeare become the mascot of Brexit Britain?

How dangerous are barbecues?

In defence of inaction: why it’s usually best to do nothing

Celsus, St Peter and the curiosities of Christianity

Cartoons

‘I’m seeking an extension until October 31.’
‘I can’t imagine a world without hummus.’
‘That’ll be £17, please.’
‘That’ll be £17, please.’
‘You won’t mind walking to school then…’
‘You won’t mind walking to school then…’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close