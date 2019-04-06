How is the country split over Brexit?

German customs
The original customs union, or Zollverein, was established by Prussia along with 17 other states which make up modern Germany in 1834. Prior to that, traders crossing what is now Germany, were obliged to make multiple declarations and pay taxes as they moved across state borders.
— It had taken 15 years to establish, but achieved a big step towards realisation in 1828 when Prussia formed a union with neighbouring state Hesse-Darmstadt, Bavaria formed its own union with Wurttemberg, and Saxony with Thuringian.
— Not everyone was convinced. Hamburg and Bremen, which conducted much external trade by sea and made a lot of money from import duties, were not persuaded to join until 1888, by which time they had already been part of the German Empire for 17 years. Even then, the actual port of Hamburg remained outside the customs union.
Splits and pieces
How is the country split?
|ACCORDING TO
|LEAVE / REMAIN
|Votes in referendum
|17.4m / 16.1m
|Constituency
|406 / 242
|Labour constituency
|148 / 84
|Conservative constituency
|247 / 80
|Region
|9 / 3
|MPs
|160 / 486
Electorate races
Channel 4 apologised after news presenter Jon Snow said of a pro-Brexit rally that he had ‘never seen so many white people in one place’. Is there really an ethnic dividing line on Brexit? Ipsos-Mori produced an estimate for how people voted in the 2016 referendum:
|White
|54% leave, 46% remain
|All BME
|31% leave, 69% remain
In 2015, ahead of the referendum, the British Election Study broke down voting intentions as follows:
|White
|35% leave, 46% remain
|Black
|17% leave, 61% remain
|South Asian
|22% leave, 49% remain
Major profits
Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, reported profits of $111 billion, more than any other company in the world. How does it compare with the world’s next most profitable public companies?
|Apple
|$53bn
|Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China
|$44bn
|Samsung
|$41bn
|Berkshire Hathaway
|$40bn
|China Construction Bank
|$37bn
|Verizon
|$31bn
Source: Forbes
