 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Barometer

How is the country split over Brexit?

6 April 2019

9:00 AM

6 April 2019

9:00 AM

German customs

The original customs union, or Zollverein, was established by Prussia along with 17 other states which make up modern Germany in 1834. Prior to that, traders crossing what is now Germany, were obliged to make multiple declarations and pay taxes as they moved across state borders.
— It had taken 15 years to establish, but achieved a big step towards realisation in 1828 when Prussia formed a union with neighbouring state Hesse-Darmstadt, Bavaria formed its own union with Wurttemberg, and Saxony with Thuringian.
— Not everyone was convinced. Hamburg and Bremen, which conducted much external trade by sea and made a lot of money from import duties, were not persuaded to join until 1888, by which time they had already been part of the German Empire for 17 years. Even then, the actual port of Hamburg remained outside the customs union.

Splits and pieces

How is the country split?

ACCORDING TO LEAVE / REMAIN
Votes in referendum 17.4m / 16.1m
Constituency 406 / 242
Labour constituency 148 / 84
Conservative constituency 247 / 80
Region 9 / 3
MPs 160 / 486

 

Electorate races


Channel 4 apologised after news presenter Jon Snow said of a pro-Brexit rally that he had ‘never seen so many white people in one place’. Is there really an ethnic dividing line on Brexit? Ipsos-Mori produced an estimate for how people voted in the 2016 referendum:

White 54% leave, 46% remain
All BME 31% leave, 69% remain

In 2015, ahead of the referendum, the British Election Study broke down voting intentions as follows:

White 35% leave, 46% remain
Black 17% leave, 61% remain
South Asian 22% leave, 49% remain

 

Major profits

Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, reported profits of $111 billion, more than any other company in the world. How does it compare with the world’s next most profitable public companies?

Apple $53bn
Industrial and Commercial
Bank of China		 $44bn
Samsung $41bn
Berkshire Hathaway $40bn
China Construction Bank $37bn
Verizon $31bn

Source: Forbes

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

If the EU refuses an extension, voters want a no-deal Brexit. MPs should listen

As an ex-Brexit minister I can tell you – May’s ‘plan’ was built on sand

If there's no deal, there's no Brexit

Aurora Orchestra's Brexit concert nearly turned me into a Leaver

Algy Cluff on Margaret Thatcher, Robert Mugabe and Brexit

Becoming German has helped me understand Brexit

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

It was pretty good for me: Joan Bakewell on the Sixties

Art is often best experienced on the radio

The builder boyfriend and I have left the EU – and it’s great

Have referees just given up?

Cartoons

‘There’s been a breakdown in cabinet discipline.’
‘There’s been a breakdown in cabinet discipline.’
‘What image best illustrates your vision of Brexit?’
‘What image best illustrates your vision of Brexit?’
‘Philip, I’ve had an idea...’
‘Philip, I’ve had an idea...’
‘Do you have to give me a bedtime Ted talk?’
‘Do you have to give me a bedtime Ted talk?’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close