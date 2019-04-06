How is the country split over Brexit?

German customs

The original customs union, or Zollverein, was established by Prussia along with 17 other states which make up modern Germany in 1834. Prior to that, traders crossing what is now Germany, were obliged to make multiple declarations and pay taxes as they moved across state borders.

— It had taken 15 years to establish, but achieved a big step towards realisation in 1828 when Prussia formed a union with neighbouring state Hesse-Darmstadt, Bavaria formed its own union with Wurttemberg, and Saxony with Thuringian.

— Not everyone was convinced. Hamburg and Bremen, which conducted much external trade by sea and made a lot of money from import duties, were not persuaded to join until 1888, by which time they had already been part of the German Empire for 17 years. Even then, the actual port of Hamburg remained outside the customs union.

Splits and pieces

How is the country split?

ACCORDING TO LEAVE / REMAIN Votes in referendum 17.4m / 16.1m Constituency 406 / 242 Labour constituency 148 / 84 Conservative constituency 247 / 80 Region 9 / 3 MPs 160 / 486

Electorate races





Channel 4 apologised after news presenter Jon Snow said of a pro-Brexit rally that he had ‘never seen so many white people in one place’. Is there really an ethnic dividing line on Brexit? Ipsos-Mori produced an estimate for how people voted in the 2016 referendum:

White 54% leave, 46% remain All BME 31% leave, 69% remain

In 2015, ahead of the referendum, the British Election Study broke down voting intentions as follows:

White 35% leave, 46% remain Black 17% leave, 61% remain South Asian 22% leave, 49% remain

Major profits

Saudi Aramco, Saudi Arabia’s state oil company, reported profits of $111 billion, more than any other company in the world. How does it compare with the world’s next most profitable public companies?

Apple $53bn Industrial and Commercial

Bank of China $44bn Samsung $41bn Berkshire Hathaway $40bn China Construction Bank $37bn Verizon $31bn

Source: Forbes