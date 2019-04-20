 Skip to Content
Israel and the UN

20 April 2019

20 April 2019

From ‘Israel’s Candidature’, The Spectator, 22 April 1949: Israel’s application for UN membership received a chillier reception than had been expected. There was a widespread feeling more needs to be known about Israel’s intentions on certain points before the final seal is given to her international position. Does she propose to do anything about the Arab refugees except quibble ? Was the round-up of the Stern Gang which followed Count Bernadotte’s assassination a piece of window-dressing, or is there a serious intention to bring the murderers of the UN mediator to book? Does Israel mean to block or to co-operate with plans for the internationalisation of Jerusalem? The last of these three questions brings up the problem of Israel’s frontiers, and there is every reason for postponing a decision on Israel’s candidature until these have been finally settled.

 

