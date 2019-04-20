Why conservatives can’t survive in government

‘You either love me or hate me.’

‘He’s so angry with the Tories he’s sticking his Lib Dem membership back.’

‘It’s called crowdfunding.’

‘Enough about Fleabag — let’s talk about Brexit.’

‘What would you recommend with the all-day breakfast?’

‘This year we decided to go for landfill.’

‘It’s the anger-management counsellor. She’s furious you missed your appointment.’

‘I’ll travel to anywhere except April 2019.’