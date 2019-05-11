 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Barometer

How long before Baby Sussex slips down the line of succession?

11 May 2019

9:00 AM

11 May 2019

9:00 AM

Endangered species

The UN claimed a million species of plants and animals could become extinct. If they all died out, how many would we be left with?
— The number of new species being discovered is growing at a faster rate than species are dying out. In 2011, the UN Environment World Conservation Monitoring Centre estimated there were 8.7 million species — 7.77 million of which were animals, 610,000 fungi and 300,000 plants. At the time, around 1.2 million species had been discovered and described.
— In 2017, Arizona University came up with a new estimate: 2 billion. Between 70 and 90 per cent, it said, were bacteria.
 

Unequal rights

The Sultan of Brunei reversed a decision to extend the death penalty to men convicted of homosexual acts. Where is gay sex illegal?
— There are 71 countries where consenting acts between adults remain a criminal act.
— In 27 of these the law applies only to same-sex acts between males. In the other 44 the prohibition extends to either sex. There is no country where only same-sex acts between females are illegal.
11 countries still apply the death penalty: Afghanistan, Iran, Mauritania, Nigeria, Pakistan, Qatar, Somalia, Sudan, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen.
5 countries specify life imprisonment as a punishment for same-sex acts: Barbados, Guyana, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia.
Source: International, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association
 

Gravy trains


The Caledonian Sleeper train was relaunched with £150 million worth of new carriages. Which are the most heavily subsidised rail services in Britain, measured in pence per passenger-km?
 

Northern 10.7
Merseyrail 10.4
ScotRail 10.2
Caledonian Sleeper 9.1
Arriva Trains Wales 8,1
London Overground 2.5

Source: Office of Rail and Road
 

Slippery slope

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son has been born 7th in line to the throne. But for how long will he hold that position? How royals have slipped down the lineage:
Prince Harry was 3rd in line to the throne when born in 1984. He is now 6th.
Peter Phillips was 5th when born in 1977. He has now slipped down to 15th.
— David Armstrong-Jones, now Earl Snowdon, was 5th when born in 1961.
He is now 21st.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

A royal baby reminds us why the monarchy matters

In pictures: May Day protests in Paris turn violent

How long can the government put off a Queen’s speech for?

to 2403: Hexad

Full transcript: Douglas Murray in conversation with Roger Scruton

Spanish Wine Tasting – Thursday 30 May

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Female contestants in Afghanistan’s X Factor are dicing with death

Is there no end to the retelling of classical myths?

Let’s face it, we’d steal China’s secrets if we could

Feminism has succeeded – so why don’t we call it quits?

Cartoons

‘I’ve been eating a lot more sugar since I gave it up.’
‘I’ve been eating a lot more sugar since I gave it up.’
Tory U-turn on shooting birds.
Tory U-turn on shooting birds.
‘There could be spot fines…’
‘Their numbers are on the verge of collapse.’
‘Their numbers are on the verge of collapse.’
‘What sexuality is your sandwich?’
‘What sexuality is your sandwich?’
‘My memory’s started to go, so we won’t, for example, always have Paris.’
‘My memory’s started to go, so we won’t, for example, always have Paris.’
‘Miss! I don’t listen to the science.’
‘I’ve noticed that those two aren’t really mixing with the rest of the class.’
‘I’ve noticed that those two aren’t really mixing with the rest of the class.’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close