What punishment can you expect for throwing a milkshake at a politician?

Milkshakes and other missiles
What can the man who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage in Newcastle expect as a punishment, from past precedent?
— Tony Blair was struck by a tomato in Bristol in 2001. His attacker was given a two-year conditional discharge.
— In the same year, John Prescott had an egg thrown at him in Wales. The attacker was punched in the face by Prescott.
— In 2004 Tony Blair had a condom full of purple-dyed flour thrown at him in the House of Commons. The assailant was given a two-year conditional discharge.
— In March, a man was jailed for 28 days for throwing an egg at Jeremy Corbyn.
Eurovision failures
Did the UK come last in Eurovision because of Brexit? Our recent record:
|AFTER THE REFERENDUM
|2019
|26th (out of 26)
|2018
|25th
|2017
|15th
|BEFORE THE REFERENDUM
|2016
|24th
|2014
|17th
|2012
|25th
|2011
|11th
|2010
|25th (out of 25)
|2003
|26th (out of 26)
UK renewables
A third of UK electricity was generated by ‘renewables’ in 2018. Which renewables?
|Wind, wave and tidal
|20%
|Imported biomass
|14%
|Incineration of general waste
|12%
|UK-produced biomass
|12%
|Incineration of wood
|11%
|Solar
|5%
|Hydro
|2%
|Others
|24%
The rise and fall of frontrunners
Does the early frontrunner in a Tory leadership election always trip up?
2016 Theresa May topped first ballot with 50.2% of vote, with nearest challenger, Andrea Leadsom, on 20.1%.
2005 David Cameron came a narrow second in first ballot, with 28.3% of vote, against 31.3% for David Davis.
2001 Iain Duncan Smith came second in first ballot, with 23.5% of vote, against 29.5% for Michael Portillo.
1997 William Hague came second in first ballot, with 25.0% of vote, against 29.9% for Kenneth Clarke.
1990 John Major did not even contest first ballot, which was a straight run between Margaret Thatcher and Michael Heseltine.
1975 Margaret Thatcher topped the first ballot, with 47.1% of the vote, against 43.1% for Edward Heath.
