Barometer

What punishment can you expect for throwing a milkshake at a politician?

25 May 2019

Milkshakes and other missiles

What can the man who threw a milkshake over Nigel Farage in Newcastle expect as a punishment, from past precedent?
— Tony Blair was struck by a tomato in Bristol in 2001. His attacker was given a two-year conditional discharge.
— In the same year, John Prescott had an egg thrown at him in Wales. The attacker was punched in the face by Prescott.
— In 2004 Tony Blair had a condom full of purple-dyed flour thrown at him in the House of Commons. The assailant was given a two-year conditional discharge.
— In March, a man was jailed for 28 days for throwing an egg at Jeremy Corbyn.
 

Eurovision failures

Did the UK come last in Eurovision because of Brexit? Our recent record:
 

AFTER THE REFERENDUM
2019 26th (out of 26)
2018 25th
2017 15th
BEFORE THE REFERENDUM
2016 24th
2014 17th
2012 25th
2011 11th
2010 25th (out of 25)
2003 26th (out of 26)

 

UK renewables

A third of UK electricity was generated by ‘renewables’ in 2018. Which renewables?
 

Wind, wave and tidal 20%
Imported biomass 14%
Incineration of general waste 12%
UK-produced biomass 12%
Incineration of wood 11%
Solar 5%
Hydro 2%
Others 24%

 

The rise and fall of frontrunners

Does the early frontrunner in a Tory leadership election always trip up?
2016  Theresa May topped first ballot with 50.2% of vote, with nearest challenger, Andrea Leadsom, on 20.1%.
2005  David Cameron came a narrow second in first ballot, with 28.3% of vote, against 31.3% for David Davis.
2001  Iain Duncan Smith came second in first ballot, with 23.5% of vote, against 29.5% for Michael Portillo.
1997  William Hague came second in first ballot, with 25.0% of vote, against 29.9% for Kenneth Clarke.
1990  John Major did not even contest first ballot, which was a straight run between Margaret Thatcher and Michael Heseltine.
1975  Margaret Thatcher topped the first ballot, with 47.1% of the vote, against 43.1% for Edward Heath.

