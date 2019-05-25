 Skip to Content
A special note from the editor

Your Kindle subscription can now bring full digital access to The Spectator

The Spectator is the ideal read on Kindle, but until now our subscribers haven’t been able to access our website or receive our daily emails. That’s about to change.

On your laptop, phone or tablet, visit:

www.spectator.co.uk/kindle

There, you can register with your Kindle details and upgrade to enjoy full digital access.

That includes:

• Our daily emails
• Coffee House, our blog, with around six articles a day
• Full digital access to our Archive, dating back to 1828
• Full digital edition on mobile phones
• Access to our range of podcasts
• Priority booking and preferential rates for our range of events
• All for a special price of £3.99/month

