 Skip to Content

Barometer

How many people have tried illicit drugs?

15 June 2019

9:00 AM

15 June 2019

9:00 AM

What’s in a name?

If Jeremy Hunt wins the Conservative leadership election both prime minister and leader of the opposition will have the same forename. Has this happened before?
— Between 18 July 1992 and 12 May 1994, John Major was PM and John Smith leader of the opposition.
— Between 14 February 1963 and 18 October 1963, Harold Macmillan was PM and Harold Wilson leader of the opposition.
— Jeremy would become one of only three forenames which have been held by leaders of the Conservative, Labour and Liberal parties. The other two are William (Hague/Adamson/Gladstone) and John (Major/Smith/Russell, 1st Earl of Russell).

Life choices

Jeremy Hunt said he personally believed that the abortion limit should be reduced to 12 weeks. How many people agree with him? A YouGov poll in 2013 found that:
40% believe the 24-week limit should be kept as it is.
28% believe, like Hunt, that the limit should be lowered.
7% believe that abortion should be banned entirely.
6% believe we should have a limit higher than 24 weeks.
19% don’t know.

High times


Michael Gove admitted to taking cocaine. How many people have tried illicit drugs?

Any illicit drug 36%
Any class A drug 15%
Cannabis 30%
Amphetamine 10%
Powder cocaine 8.8%
Ecstasy 8.3%
Magic mushrooms 7.2%
LSD 5.1%
Crack cocaine 1%
Heroin 0.8%

Source: Home Office (2013)

Sinking feeling

The M25 was closed after the appearance of a ‘sinkhole’ — where the ground suddenly collapses due to geological action below the surface. Some more disappearing roads:
— The M2 in Kent was closed in February 2014 after a sinkhole about ten feet across appeared in the central reservation. It was blamed on old mining work.
— Magdalen’s Close in Ripon, North Yorkshire, was afflicted by a sinkhole in the same month – caused by heavy rain dissolving gypsum deposits. A house had to be demolished. Two years later, neighbouring Magdalen’s Road was closed after another sinkhole opened up.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

It would be weird if Gove hadn’t taken drugs

Who killed murder?

What the People’s Vote campaign should do about Jeremy Corbyn

Toby Young is wrong: most people don’t think virtue comes from victimhood

‘I have spent my life with people underestimating me’: Jeremy Hunt interviewed

The leadership contest exposes how few Tories have a clue about the economy

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Boris is the only one who can save the Tories

The dad revolution hasn’t helped our children – or us

How many people have tried illicit drugs?

Moby — from teetotal vegan to promiscuous party monster

Cartoons

‘We’re still undecided. Can you come back in late October?’
‘If you can remember the 1922 Committee you weren’t there.’
‘I don’t know what all the fuss is about.’
‘This is the real enemy: Big Farmer.’
‘I like my drugs like I like my Brexit — hard.’
‘There’s not much choice — every one of them is either female or male!’
‘Higher... higher!’
‘I bet he used a plastic straw...’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close