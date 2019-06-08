How to save the Tory party

‘You had to go and tell him we voted Lib Dem.’

‘Is all the rubbish in your head recyclable?’

‘Good news, Mr Billingham. I no longer have to refer to you as the “worried well”…’

‘Alexa just informed me that he wants to be known as Alex from now on.’

‘Darling, you must meet the Carters! Neither of them is standing in the Tory leadership contest!’