June Restaurant of the Month

The famous Tamarind Mayfair establishment had an extensive revamp in 2018, doubling the size of the original restaurant with a new upper level, as well as the creation of utterly superb new lighter menus.

Tamarind, the first Indian restaurant in London to receive a Michelin star, continues to be ground-breaking, exploring new dishes that can be enjoyed any time of day. Healthy, lighter, vegetarian friendly, lots of salads and with many broths replacing thicker curry sauces, and all served in delicately floral surroundings in Mayfair. It adds an impressive modern twist on the flavours and textures of India, combining and celebrating diverse regional methods of cooking, with the tandoor at the heart of the kitchen. You simply need to read the menus to see the difference and fall in love with the new Tamarind.

Spectator Members offer :





Members and their guests receive 15% discount on the total food bill in parties of up to 6, when taking lunch Monday to Sunday.

Simply click here to be able to take advantage of this offer

To book please call Tamarind in advance on +44 (0)207 629 3561, quote your Luxury Restaurant Guide membership and show your digital card on arrival.

