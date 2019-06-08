What are the perks of being Jean-Claude Juncker?

Juncker’s perks

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker complained that he doesn’t have an official residence, unlike the ambassadors who frequently entertain him, and has to live in a hotel room. What are the perks of his job?

— He receives a salary of €306,655 (£271,000), untaxed in his home country and subject only to a low EU tax.

— He gets a residence allowance of €46,000 p.a., equivalent to 15 per cent of his salary.

— He is also eligible for a family allowance equivalent to 2 per cent of his salary.

The free world

Was Donald Trump’s state banquet the most appropriate to boycott? Countries whose leaders have been treated to a state visit in the past decade, ranked by their position on the Human Freedom Index:

HIGHEST

Netherlands 6

Ireland 8

USA 17 Singapore 25

Spain 25 South Korea 27

South Africa 63 LOWEST Mexico 75

Qatar 103

Turkey 107 India 110

UAE 117

Kuwait 124

China 135



Atheist beliefs





Percentage of people describing themselves as atheists who ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ agree with the existence of:

Life after death 19%

Reincarnation 13% Astrology 14%

Objects with mystical powers 11% ‘That significant events

are meant to be’ 29% Supernatural beings 20% Universal spirits of life force 19% Underlying forces of good and evil 30% Karma 7%

Source: Understanding Unbelief Project, University of Kent

Football vs cricket

How do audiences for the Cricket World Cup and the Football World Cup compare?

— According to Fifa, last year’s Football World Cup final in Russia attracted an estimated 1bn viewers around the world. The matches were attended by a total of 3m fans.

— The most-watched match in the last Cricket World Cup in 2015 was not the final but a group game between India and Pakistan, which drew 313m TV viewers worldwide. That, however, was dwarfed by the 558m who watched the 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka.

As for game attendance, the 2015 Cricket World Cup attracted 1.02m ticket sales.