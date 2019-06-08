 Skip to Content
SUBSCRIBE | TRY A MONTH FREE Subscribe

Barometer

What are the perks of being Jean-Claude Juncker?

8 June 2019

8:00 AM

8 June 2019

8:00 AM

Juncker’s perks

The European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker complained that he doesn’t have an official residence, unlike the ambassadors who frequently entertain him, and has to live in a hotel room. What are the perks of his job?
— He receives a salary of €306,655 (£271,000), untaxed in his home country and subject only to a low EU tax.
— He gets a residence allowance of €46,000 p.a., equivalent to 15 per cent of his salary.
— He is also eligible for a family allowance equivalent to 2 per cent of his salary.

The free world

Was Donald Trump’s state banquet the most appropriate to boycott? Countries whose leaders have been treated to a state visit in the past decade, ranked by their position on the Human Freedom Index:

HIGHEST
Netherlands 6
Ireland 8
USA 17
Singapore 25
Spain 25
South Korea 27
South Africa 63
LOWEST
Mexico 75
Qatar 103
Turkey 107
India 110
UAE 117
Kuwait 124
China 135

 

Atheist beliefs


Percentage of people describing themselves as atheists who ‘strongly’ or ‘somewhat’ agree with the existence of:

Life after death 19%
Reincarnation 13%
Astrology 14%
Objects with mystical powers 11%
‘That significant events
are meant to be’		 29%
Supernatural beings 20%
Universal spirits of life force 19%
Underlying forces of good and evil 30%
Karma 7%

Source: Understanding Unbelief Project, University of Kent

Football vs cricket

How do audiences for the Cricket World Cup and the Football World Cup compare?
— According to Fifa, last year’s Football World Cup final in Russia attracted an estimated 1bn viewers around the world. The matches were attended by a total of 3m fans.
— The most-watched match in the last Cricket World Cup in 2015 was not the final but a group game between India and Pakistan, which drew 313m TV viewers worldwide. That, however, was dwarfed by the 558m who watched the 2011 final between India and Sri Lanka.

As for game attendance, the 2015 Cricket World Cup attracted 1.02m ticket sales.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Cricket’s – finally – coming home

Playing chicken: Trade deals with the US will make Britain stronger

to 2407: Stickmen

The Trump card: We should welcome Donald Trump's visit – and treat him as a friend

to 2408: End of the Line

The quiet successes of Brexit

Show comments

Spectator USA

Most Popular

  • Read

Editor’s Choice

Everything under the sun: The glory of garden centres

What are the perks of being Jean-Claude Juncker?

Does a stick insect count as a pet?

Entitled white men won't like it – which is why I did: Late Night reviewed

Cartoons

‘You had to go and tell him we voted Lib Dem.’
‘Is all the rubbish in your head recyclable?’
‘Good news, Mr Billingham. I no longer have to refer to you as the “worried well”…’
‘Alexa just informed me that he wants to be known as Alex from now on.’
‘Alexa just informed me that he wants to be known as Alex from now on.’
‘Darling, you must meet the Carters! Neither of them is standing in the Tory leadership contest!’
‘Darling, you must meet the Carters! Neither of them is standing in the Tory leadership contest!’
‘Oh no — this isn’t Love Island, it’s Gove Island…’
‘Oh no — this isn’t Love Island, it’s Gove Island…’
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close