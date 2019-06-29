Why I’m not convinced by Boris

‘Yes sir, yes sir, three bags full, which were left unattended and destroyed by controlled explosion.’

‘I’ll read you the instructions for asking Alexa to tell you a bedtime story.’

‘I suppose a cup of sugar is out of the question?’

‘It’s not the winning, it’s the coming second that counts.’

‘I won’t believe summer’s arrived until British Airways has gone on strike.’

‘You’ll have to excuse Steve — he doesn’t have a Twitter account yet.’

‘Hi, we live next door to the couple who live next door to Boris Johnson.’

The Avon Lady of the Lake

When knife-throwing acts come to London