A way with words

27 July 2019

From ‘Low talk’ by John Daniel, 19 July 1963: Everybody has heard of Dr Johnson’s dictionary, which is now not much more than a curiosity piece, while few know Grose’s dictionary, which provides a unique anthology of 18th-century underworld slang… He collected words he remembered from his reading and his night-time excursions about Drury Lane and Covent Garden, and although he suggests in a preface that his work will be useful to foreigners and provincials, there is more of the wit than the pedagogue in his glosses. For example: ‘Whore-monger: a man that keeps more than one mistress. A country gentleman who kept a female friend, being reproved by the parson of the parish, and styled a whore-monger, asked the parson whether he had cheese in his house; and being answered in the affirmative, “Pray,” says he, “does that one cheese make you a cheese-monger?”’

'This is a great app — it shows you the pavement ahead, so you can see where you’re going.'
‘I’m renting out my place here on Airbnb.’
‘How much does this have to cost to be ethical?’
‘I wonder why all this renewed interest in going into space…?’
‘Have you considered politics?’
‘Pay Theresa May whatever she wants not to appear.’
