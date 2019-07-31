August Restaurant of the Month

Lucky Cat is an Asian Eating House, located in Grosvenor Square, and invites guests to enjoy Gordon Ramsay’s latest venture, with a menu that features Asian small plates and Robata grilled dishes. Lucky Cat also offers a superb selection of Japanese gins and over 50 sakes, alongside wine, beer and whisky.

From award winning design studio Afroditi Krassa, diners will be taken on an experiential journey from the moment they arrive. Every table offers an exciting perspective, including two Chef’s Tables – where guests can choose from a bespoke, handwritten, seasonal menu and enjoy the theatre of watching expert chefs at work. The Raw Bar offers sushi and sashimi.





Spectator Members offer :

Members and their guests receive a complimentary welcome glass of bubbles on arrival when booking lunch or dinner from Monday to Sunday. Maximum party of six diners. Please quote Luxury Restaurant Guide at time of booking.

Lucky Cat by Gordon Ramsay

10 Grosvenor Square

Mayfair

London

W1K 6JP

Tel 0207 107 0000