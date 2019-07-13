End this hate speech against my community

‘I’m at home enjoying some mixed doubles.’

‘Everest is so overcrowded at this time of year.’

‘It would be more dangerous if you swallowed pies.’

‘I’m quietly confident.’

‘They’ve never forgiven us for George Washington retaking their airports.’

‘Go to sleep, dear, or I’ll ask Alexa if you’ve been a naughty boy today.’

‘He’s a bit over-emojinal.’

‘The university’s emotional support dog has been here too long.’