I admit it: I enjoyed the Women’s World Cup

‘And this was me yesterday, showing you the pictures I’d taken of myself the day before.’

‘He needs to find a Post Office before 22 July.’

‘Point to where it hurts.’

‘I’m thinking of changing supplier.’

‘We need to declutter our Brexit stockpiling.’

‘By then Boris will have changed his socks.’

‘I was hoping to bury my head in the sand, ostrich-like…’

‘I bought it with the proceeds of refurbishing Frogmore Cottage.’