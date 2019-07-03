July Restaurant of the Month

Sette is the newest restaurant from New York City’s Scarpetta restaurant family; bringing authentic Italian food from the heart of Manhattan with its own inimitable flair. Housed on the ground floor of Bulgari Hotel London, and operated independently, Sette has its own entrance at 4 Knightsbridge Green, with a separate access for guests in residence.

Scarpetta’s name is derived from the Italian expression “fare la Scarpetta,” which means to savour a meal to the last bite. The philosophy of Scarpetta’s kitchen is to create bold flavours by amplifying the essence of seasonal ingredients. The signature pastas are made in-house daily and are paired with the highest quality, locally-sourced ingredients. Scarpetta’s famous Spaghetti Tomato & Basil is nothing short of classic simplicity in both taste and preparation. Many of Scarpetta’s signature dishes are included on the Sette menu, with new additions specific to Sette. The Crudo section boasts delicate Yellow Tail and Tuna Susci, complementing the Verdure section, featuring a rotation of vibrant local seasonal vegetables. Main courses include Halibut and the Veal Tenderloin with gnocchi alla romana and glazed sweetbreads, which can be paired with a robust and eclectic mix of classic and esoteric Italian wines.

Nolita Social, the cocktail lounge located beneath Sette restaurant will bring the energy of ‘the New York night’ to London, with a heady mix of elevated cocktails, live music and DJ’s, for a stylish yet carefree crowd. Located beneath Sette restaurant in Knightsbridge Green, this “underground” lounge offers guests a journey of social discovery, beginning with early evening cocktails and lite bites, and transitioning to a feel good after hours hangout encouraging a place that is small, intimate, and seductive. Live music session and rotating DJ’s Wednesday – Saturday, 8pm – 1am. Entry to Nolita after dinner is based on availability, reservations highly encouraged and can be made on the website.





Spectator Members offer :

Members and their guests receive 20% off the total food and beverage bill at Sette when ordering a minimum two courses each. Maximum party of six. Valid for lunch and dinner Monday to Sunday.

Simply click here to be able to take advantage of this offer and receive a one year complimentary digital membership to the Luxury Restaurant Guide.

To book please email reservations@settelondon.com with “Luxury Restaurant Guide” in the subject line and show your digital Luxury Restaurant Guide membership card on arrival.

