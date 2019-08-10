 Skip to Content

Barometer

Dams, lives and statistics: the worst dam collapses in Britain

A Chinook helicopter prepares to drop sandbags onto the dam wall at the Toddbrook reservoir last week (Getty)
A Chinook helicopter prepares to drop sandbags on to the dam wall at the Toddbrook reservoir last week (Getty)

10 August 2019

9:00 AM

10 August 2019

9:00 AM

Dams, lives and statistics

The town of Whaley Bridge, Derbyshire, was evacuated after heavy rainfall caused the partial collapse of a reservoir slipway. No one has been killed in a dam collapse in Britain since 1925, but the worst incidents up to that date were:

— Dale Dyke, Sheffield, 1864. Puddle clay core of dam fractured while the reservoir behind it was being filled for the first time. 244 were killed.
—Biberry Dam, Holmfirth, W. Yorkshire, 1852. Dam had settled since construction 17 years earlier. Water overtopped the dam during a storm, causing collapse. 81 died.
— Whinhill Dam, Greenock, 1835. Embankment had been undermined by burrowing rats and moles. 31 died.
— Dolgarrog, N. Wales, 1925. Leak in upper dam caused its failure. Cascading water caused collapse of lower dam. Later examination suggested the foundations had been unsatisfactory. 16 were killed.

The fruits of no deal

There were more claims that supplies of fruit and vegetables will be constrained in the event of a no-deal Brexit. What is our balance of trade in food with the EU?
(Figures represent billions of pounds)

IMPORTS / EXPORTS
Fruit and vegetables 11.1 / 1.2
Meat 6.7 / 1.8
Cereals 3.9 / 2.1
Dairy and eggs 3.2 / 1.8
Fish 3.2 / 1.9

Source: HMRC

Who pays income tax?

According to an analysis by the IFS, 43 per cent of adults pay no income tax at all.
Earnings p.a. of the 57 per cent who do:

50th percentile £22,000
90th percentile £51,000
99th percentile £162,000
99.5th percentile £236,000
99.9th percentile £648,000

 

Piling on the pounds

BBC presenter Michael Buerk claimed that obese people save the NHS money by dying earlier. Is he right?
— A study by the Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment in 2008 looked at the lifetime healthcare costs of three theoretical groups of 20-year-olds: obese; healthy-living; and smokers.
— The obese group, it concluded, would live an average of 59.9 further years and incur lifetime healthcare costs of €250,000.
— The healthy group would live 64.4 more years and incur costs of €281,000.
— The smokers would live 57.4 more years and incur costs of €220,000.

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

Trade deals can destroy native industries – but they still boost wealth creation

If politicians are still in denial about Boris’s Brexit, the currency markets are not

A global, free trading Britain should back freeports

In the shadow of the Whaley Bridge dam

Donald Trump is the best prime minister Britain never had

The Battle for Britain

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

The West cannot survive without a re-energised belief in Christianity

Desert Island Discs has completely lost the plot

The reason middle-class parents are so anxious

In praise of the semicolon, a most maligned punctuation mark

Cartoons

‘He’s adopted a more optimistic approach to Brexit.’
‘He’s crashed out.’
‘Hi — I’m on the slain.’
‘Hi — I’m on the slain.’
‘Must be the same thing they’re using on Brexit.’
‘I’m passing this on in strict no confidence.’
‘I’m passing this on in strict no confidence.’
‘Arrest warrant for your thoughts?’
‘Arrest warrant for your thoughts?’
‘Same here. Benefits Officer said if I’m fit enough to search for buried treasure then I’m fit enough to work.’
‘Same here. Benefits Officer said if I’m fit enough to search for buried treasure then I’m fit enough to work.’
‘Come inside and play your video games.’
‘Come inside and play your video games.’
‘He looks weird since they had him shorn.’
‘He looks weird since they had him shorn.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close