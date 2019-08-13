At The Spectator, we reach millions of people with our insightful and entertaining commentary. To help us grow our digital capability, we are investing heavily in digital and are building a world class digital team.

We are looking for an ambitious Lead Developer to be at the forefront of this evolution.

We are looking for someone who is keen to step up and lead our development; someone who is excited about bringing innovation to the publishing space – and someone who loves code every bit as much as vision.

To give a flavour – in the next six months, we are rebuilding our entire UK web site and all its underlying platforms. We’re going entirely headless, using new, API-based CMS technology, built in the cloud and with a React front end.

That’s just UK. Beyond that, we want to bring all of our other publications into one technology stack – Australia, Life and US. Right now, they’re running on a PHP-based, monolithic WordPress stack – but the plan is to change that all up.

When we’re done with that, we’ll start looking at our other channels. We want to do more with voice, apps, wearables, personalisation, data – and furthermore we’ve got the flexibility to innovate. This is a place to bring ideas and see them through.

We’d love to hear from you if:

You believe you are a self-starter and talented engineer with a passion for technology

You are driven by learning new things to expand your knowledge and grow your skills

You thrive on working in a collaborative environment and delivering high-quality, fully-tested, working software, together with the team into the hands of the customer

You are always up for rising to the challenge

And ideally, you’ll have some of the following:

Commercial experience as a developer working in a development team

Ability and desire to take on a Lead Developer role

Knowledge and understanding of solution architecture

Great at working with stakeholders and people with low technical acumen

Strong knowledge of JavaScript (React)

Strong understanding of API’s

Strong understanding of serverless architecture

Strong understanding of Cloud principles, DevOps and CI/CD approaches

Experience working with CMS-based technical stacks

Knowledge of NodeJS

Awareness of other backend technologies such as PHP, Django, C#

An interest in Python

To apply: Please email a current CV and portfolio to jobs@spectator.co.uk, together with some thoughts on what you could bring to the role. Please also include your salary expectations and your availability to start.

Closing date for applications is 10 September 2019. If you have not received a response from us by 24 September 2019, please assume that on this occasion you have not been shortlisted for an interview.