The Need For A Poll Of The People, 2 August 1919: ‘It is not to be wondered at that during the anxious public discussions about nationalisation, proposals should have been made that the great issue should be decided by means of a Referendum or, as we prefer to call it, a Poll of the People. It is noticeable that this suggestion has received support in quarters where the Poll of the People has not hitherto been favourably considered. The idea seems to be that an exceptional and very grave problem might be solved by exceptional means. Of course, as old and strong advocates of the Poll of the People, we are delighted to receive assistance wherever it may come from, but it is necessary to say plainly that if a Poll of the People should be introduced, as we sincerely hope it may be, the machinery must be used in the only right way.’