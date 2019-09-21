How many Britons now vape?

Talking Turkey

David Cameron again accused the Leave campaign of ‘lying’ about the prospect of Turkey joining the EU. A reminder of what he himself has said on the subject:

— ‘I’m here to make the case for Turkey’s membership. And to fight for it… I will remain your strongest possible advocate for EU membership and for greater influence at the top table of European diplomacy.’ (Speech to Turkish parliament, 2010)

— ‘In terms of Turkish membership of the EU, I very much support that. That’s a longstanding position of British foreign policy which I support. We discussed that again in our talks today.’ (Speech in Turkey, 2014)

— ‘At the current rate of progress, they will probably get round to joining in about the year 3000.’ (Comment during the referendum campaign, 2016)

Off the menu

Britain has lost 1,400 restaurants to insolvency over the past 12 months, according to accountants UHY Hacker Young. How are our tastes changing? Percentage change in the past 12 months:

Indian +8.9% British +3.7% Thai +3.5% Portuguese +3.3% Japanese +0.3% Italian –3.2% French –1.4%

Source: AlixPartners

Cruel blow

There has been a rise in men and women being killed by domestic violence. What percentage of people report having experienced domestic abuse by year?

MEN/WOMEN 2009 4.2/8.9 2011 4.8/9.1 2013 4.4/8.8 2015 4.0/8.2 2017 4.3/7.5 2018 4.2/7.9

Source: British Crime Survey

Smokescreen

Chief Medical Officer Professor Dame Sally Davies said that e-cigarettes were a ‘ticking time bomb’ because the long-term health effects of vaping were unknown. What percentage of people in Britain vape?

MEN/WOMEN 16-24 7.8/1.1 25-34 9.3/4.7 35-49 11.3/5.7 50-59 7.2/6.3 60+ 3.5/5.1

Source: ONS