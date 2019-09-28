Journey’s end
Holidaymakers are being flown home after travel company Thomas Cook failed. The idea might have horrified the company’s eponymous founder, whose first excursion was a temperance outing from Leicester to Loughborough on 5 July 1841, on a charter train from the Midland Railway Company. All 500 tickets were swiftly sold. A holiday from Leicester to Liverpool and North Wales followed in 1845, including several nights in temperance hotels and a night-time ascent of Snowdon. Thomas Cook went on to organise trips to the 1851 Great Exhibition for 150,000 from the Midlands.
Financial health
A Labour activist and parent of a patient accused the Prime Minister on a visit to a London hospital of ‘destroying’ the NHS. How has the budget for health and social care in England changed since the last Labour government left office in 2010? (At 2018/19 prices)
|2010/11
|£117bn
|2011/12
|£118bn
|2012/13
|£119bn
|2013/14
|£122bn
|2014/15
|£124bn
|2015/16
|£127bn
|2016/17
|£128bn
|2017/18
|£130bn
|2018/19
|£133bn
|2019/20
|£139bn
Source: King’s Fund
Going nuclear
Which European countries generate the highest proportion of their electricity from nuclear?
|France
|75%
|Slovakia
|53%
|Belgium
|51%
|Ukraine, Hungary
|46%
|Sweden
|38%
|UK
|21%
|Spain
|20%
Source: International Energy Agency
Channel bobbing
Sarah Thomas, an American, became the first person to swim the Channel four times in succession. How many people have swum the Channel?
— There have been 2,373 successful solo swims since Matthew Webb in 1875; 63.1% have been by men, 36.9% by women.
— The average age of a successful swimmer is 35 years and 131 days.
— 32% came from the UK, 17% from the US and 9% from Australia.
— The average time is 13 hours, 32 mins.
— The most popular day is 22 August, with 66 successful crossings on that day.
