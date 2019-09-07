 Skip to Content

Barometer

How often has a general election been held on a Monday?

7 September 2019

9:00 AM

7 September 2019

9:00 AM

A Monday poll?

The government was considering a general election on 14 October — a Monday. This raised eyebrows because general elections have been held on Thursdays since 1935. There are various theories about why — that it gives an incoming PM a weekend to form a new government, that it was market day in many towns, that fewer voters would be drunk than at the weekend, that by Thursday churchgoers would have forgotten the previous Sunday’s sermon at parish communion. But there is no single reason — each PM has been free to decide.
— Until 1918, general elections were held over a period of four weeks. Elections were then held on Saturday (1918), Tuesday (1931), Wednesday (1922 and 1924), and Thursday (1923 and 1929). We have never had a general election on a Monday.

Teachers’ pay

The government said it will increase teachers’ starting salaries to £30,000, an increase of £6,000. Analysis by recruitment website Glassdoor suggests only four professions offer graduates more money in their first year of employment:

Investment banking analyst £50,752
Software engineer £34,106
Business analyst £32,142
Data scientist £30,791

Teachers will earn slightly more than civil engineers (£28,475), audit assistants (£28,288) and mechanical engineers (£28,273).

Gathering storms

Is the number of hurricanes increasing? Number of North Atlantic storms which reached hurricane strength over the past two decades:

1995 11
1996 9
1997 3
1998 10
1999 8
2000 8
2001 9
2002 4
2003 7
2004 9
2005 15
2006 5
2007 6
2008 8
2009 3
2010 12
2011 7
2012 10
2013 2
2014 6
2015 4
2016 7
2017 10
2018 8

Source: NOAA

Popular attractions

The National Trust blamed last year’s heatwave for disappointing visitor numbers. What were the most-visited attractions?

Visits in 2018/19
Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland 738,508
Clumber Park, Notts 677,136
Attingham Park, Shropshire 511,687
Cliveden, Bucks 499,043
Carrick-a-Rede (clifftop and rope bridge in Northern Ireland) 497,623
Waddesdon Manor, Bucks 471,886

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

The next election will be a referendum - on Corbynism

Will Labour MPs really back a general election?

What type of general election does Jeremy Corbyn want to fight?

The big idea that can win the Tories the next election

to 2421: Tina

Could the Tory rebels win back their seats at the next election?

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Taking pride in household chores really can ease depression

Why did Mrs Lowry hate her son's paintings?

Must try harder: education is still a vote loser for the Tories

Why are so many operas by women adaptations of films by men?

Cartoons

‘I was this close to No. 10 and then they saw my name.’
‘Damn 5G super masts.’
‘Good news! You’re too rich to notice you’re poorer.’
‘I used to be a Tory whip so I’m used to this kind of thing.’
‘He’s a rescue from the local Conservative association.’
‘We’ve got a month to find a solution to the Irish border problem.’
‘Back me or you’ll be deselected.’
‘The almost painful sense of exquisite placement, the putting of one stone upon another, the joining, the connecting, the closure of space, the sense of containment, the ancient heaviness of baked clay, the rhythm of toil, warm pride in my aching back — to mention just a few of the thoughts imputed to me.’
‘The almost painful sense of exquisite placement, the putting of one stone upon another, the joining, the connecting, the closure of space, the sense of containment, the ancient heaviness of baked clay, the rhythm of toil, warm pride in my aching back — to mention just a few of the thoughts imputed to me.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close