September Restaurant of the Month

The Capital, one of London’s original boutique grand hotels, is owned by Warwick Hotels and Resorts, owners of The Warwick New York and part of a prestigious collection of 55 hotels, resorts and spas worldwide.

The restaurant and hotel is both a swish neighbourhood restaurant and shoppers paradise – it benefits from the quiet of a residential street at the heart of Knightsbridge, but with Harrods at one end of the street and Harvey Nichols the other.

Adam Simmonds has taken the helm to continue the legacy set by predecessors Nathan Outlaw, Eric Chavot, Gary Rhodes, Brian Turner and Richard Shepherd. His vision for the menu is a perfect balance of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes, presenting light, modern English cuisine, simple and subtle in equal measure.





Spectator Members offer :

Members and their guests enjoy complimentary dessert and tea or coffee when enjoying the two-course lunch or dinner menus per person. For afternoon tea bookings, members enjoy a complimentary upgrade to a Champagne Afternoon Tea per dining guest from the Afternoon Tea menu.

Simply click here to be able to take advantage of this offer and receive a one year complimentary digital membership to the Luxury Restaurant Guide.

The Restaurant at The Capital

22-24 Basil Street

Knightsbridge

London SW3 1AT

Tel : 0207 591 1202