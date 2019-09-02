 Skip to Content

Spectator Club

September Restaurant of the Month

2 September 2019

10:39 AM

2 September 2019

10:39 AM

The Capital, one of London’s original boutique grand hotels, is owned by Warwick Hotels and Resorts, owners of The Warwick New York and part of a prestigious collection of 55 hotels, resorts and spas worldwide.

The restaurant and hotel is both a swish neighbourhood restaurant and shoppers paradise – it benefits from the quiet of a residential street at the heart of Knightsbridge, but with Harrods at one end of the street and Harvey Nichols the other.

Adam Simmonds has taken the helm to continue the legacy set by predecessors Nathan Outlaw, Eric Chavot, Gary Rhodes, Brian Turner and Richard Shepherd. His vision for the menu is a perfect balance of meat, fish and vegetarian dishes, presenting light, modern English cuisine, simple and subtle in equal measure.


Spectator Members offer :

Members and their guests enjoy complimentary dessert and tea or coffee when enjoying the two-course lunch or dinner menus per person. For afternoon tea bookings, members enjoy a complimentary upgrade to a Champagne Afternoon Tea per dining guest from the Afternoon Tea menu.

Simply click here to be able to take advantage of this offer and receive a one year complimentary digital membership to the Luxury Restaurant Guide.

The Restaurant at The Capital
22-24 Basil Street
Knightsbridge
London  SW3 1AT

Tel : 0207 591 1202

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent
Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Taking pride in household chores really can ease depression

Why did Mrs Lowry hate her son's paintings?

Must try harder: education is still a vote loser for the Tories

Why are so many operas by women adaptations of films by men?

Cartoons

‘The almost painful sense of exquisite placement, the putting of one stone upon another, the joining, the connecting, the closure of space, the sense of containment, the ancient heaviness of baked clay, the rhythm of toil, warm pride in my aching back — to mention just a few of the thoughts imputed to me.’
‘The almost painful sense of exquisite placement, the putting of one stone upon another, the joining, the connecting, the closure of space, the sense of containment, the ancient heaviness of baked clay, the rhythm of toil, warm pride in my aching back — to mention just a few of the thoughts imputed to me.’
‘I can’t wait to try Prue Leith’s barium meal.’
‘I can’t wait to try Prue Leith’s barium meal.’
‘What side are you on — doom or gloom?’
‘We got it on Amazon.’
‘I’m in textiles.’
‘I hope this Brexit drama ends soon.’
‘I hope this Brexit drama ends soon.’
‘Talk these revelations down as Project Fear.’
‘Talk these revelations down as Project Fear.’
‘This is your fault…’
‘Look love! It’s a yellowhammer.’
‘We have 50 different words for No…’
‘We have 50 different words for No…’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close