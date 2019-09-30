The Spectator Behind-the-glass tour of Churchill War Rooms

Friday 15 November | 8.00a.m. -9.30a.m. | £75 | Churchill War Rooms, Clive Steps, King Charles St, London SW1A 2AQ

Discover the secrets hidden beneath Westminster streets in the underground nerve centre where Winston Churchill and his inner circle directed the strategic course of the Second World War.

08:00 Arrive at Churchill War Rooms where tea, coffee and pastries will be served

08:30 Enjoy a private guided tour led by one of the Imperial War Museum’s expert guides





09:30 Event concludes

Spectator readers are exclusively invited to attend a private guided tour of Churchill War Rooms. History was made in this underground bunker that allowed Britain’s leaders to plot the Allies route to victory during the Second World War.

You will enjoy unparalleled access to this unique site as you’ll be taken behind-the-glass of the exhibits, enabling you to literally walk in Churchill’s footsteps.

Spaces on this visit are limited. To book your tickets please call Susie Stirling on 020 7091 3128 to make your payment over the phone, or email sstirling@iwm.org.uk.

We really look forward to welcoming you to Churchill War Rooms.

For more information visit imw.org.uk