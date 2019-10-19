 Skip to Content

From The Archives

A paradise of postcards

19 October 2019

9:00 AM

19 October 2019

9:00 AM

From The Spectator, 15 July 1922:
 
It is true that things so small as postcards cannot give one the splendour and glory of a great statue or a great canvas; but, all the same, their smallness is one of their virtues. A man fond of such things, riding across the Syrian Desert, on the camel tracks in the Sudan, or in Mesopotamia, or making some journey in West or East Africa, in Rhodesia, or on the North-West Frontier of India, or wherever there are wastes to pass and duties to be done, might easily thrust two or three of these little packets into his pocket or his saddle-bags. Then, at some lonely camping ground in tropical woods, in ‘deserts where the snows are,’ or in canoes or boats launched on some vast wastes of grey water in ocean-like lakes, he might invoke the divine consolation of the figurative arts through these tiny reflections of the great collections.

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

The Spectator, 1916: Why we still speak of England

The Spectator’s peace terms, 1916

Kingsley Amis (Getty Images)

Kingsley Amis on Lolita: It’s not pornographic enough

Against Churchill

A model president

The Spectator, 1916: The trouble with trenches

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

The lessons I learned at my Oxford gaudy

Even Donald Trump is tweeting about Spectator USA

David Cameron’s For the Record ends where the sorriest three years in modern British history begins

Circus routine rather than theatre: Noises Off reviewed

Cartoons

‘I won’t take no for an answer.’
‘I’m not sure about this new weather forecaster.’
‘I get all my ideas in the bath.’
‘You always get one asteroid denier.’
‘At least Prince Andrew wasn’t in any of the photos.’
‘I could do without this Extinction Rebellion protest.’
Competitive schoolgate mums
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close