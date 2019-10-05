Are childhood vaccination rates dropping?

Who speaks what

The Chancellor, Sajid Javid, included a little Punjabi in his speech to the Tory conference. How many people in Britain would have understood him? In the 2011 census the ONS counted 273,000 Punjabi speakers in Britain. The other most common languages, besides English and Welsh, were:

Polish 546,000 Urdu 269,000 Bengali 221,000 Gujarati 213,000 Arabic 159,000

French 147,000 Portuguese 133,000 Spanish 120,000

Death by gender

The British Heart Foundation claimed women were needlessly dying of heart disease because they were receiving less good treatment than men. How do the causes of death differ between the sexes?





Deaths per million in 2017

Men / Women Ischaemic heart disease 1,516 / 680 Dementia 1,097 / 1,283 Cerebrovascular diseases 597 / 550 Chronic lower

respiratory diseases 677 / 510

Lung cancer 660 / 465



Source: ONS

Giving them jabs

Health secretary Matt Hancock suggested that childhood vaccinations might become compulsory in order to protect children from the ‘anti-vacc’ movement. Are vaccination rates dropping?

Percentage of children vaccinated

2012-13 / 2017-18

Diphtheria, tetanus, polio

and HIB (12 mths) 94.7 / 93.1 Measles, mumps and

rubella (24 mths) 92.3 / 91.2 Haemophilus influenzae B and meningococcal C (24 mths) 92.7 / 91.2 Chronic lower

respiratory diseases 94.4 / 93.3

Source: NHS Digital

Sport spectators

The World Athletics Championships in Doha had disappointing attendances. Which championships are best attended?