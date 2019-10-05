Are childhood vaccination rates dropping?

Who speaks what
The Chancellor, Sajid Javid, included a little Punjabi in his speech to the Tory conference. How many people in Britain would have understood him? In the 2011 census the ONS counted 273,000 Punjabi speakers in Britain. The other most common languages, besides English and Welsh, were:
|Polish
|546,000
|Urdu
|269,000
|Bengali
|221,000
|Gujarati
|213,000
|Arabic
|159,000
|French
|147,000
|Portuguese
|133,000
|Spanish
|120,000
Death by gender
The British Heart Foundation claimed women were needlessly dying of heart disease because they were receiving less good treatment than men. How do the causes of death differ between the sexes?
Deaths per million in 2017
|Men / Women
|Ischaemic heart disease
|1,516 / 680
|Dementia
|1,097 / 1,283
|Cerebrovascular diseases
|597 / 550
|Chronic lower
respiratory diseases
|677 / 510
|Lung cancer
|660 / 465
Source: ONS
Giving them jabs
Health secretary Matt Hancock suggested that childhood vaccinations might become compulsory in order to protect children from the ‘anti-vacc’ movement. Are vaccination rates dropping?
Percentage of children vaccinated
|2012-13 / 2017-18
|Diphtheria, tetanus, polio
and HIB (12 mths)
|94.7 / 93.1
|Measles, mumps and
rubella (24 mths)
|92.3 / 91.2
|Haemophilus influenzae B and meningococcal C (24 mths)
|92.7 / 91.2
|Chronic lower
respiratory diseases
|94.4 / 93.3
Source: NHS Digital
Sport spectators
The World Athletics Championships in Doha had disappointing attendances. Which championships are best attended?
|Rugby (2015 World Cup, England)
|51,600
|Football (2018 World Cup, Russia)
|47,400
|Baseball (2017 World Classic,
Japan/Korea/US)
|27,200
|Cricket (2015 World Cup, Australia/
New Zealand)
|20,700
|Hockey (2016 World Cup, Canada)
|16,600
|Handball (2019 World Cup,
Denmark/Germany)
|14,700
