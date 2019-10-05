 Skip to Content

Barometer

Are childhood vaccination rates dropping?

5 October 2019

9:00 AM

5 October 2019

9:00 AM

Who speaks what

The Chancellor, Sajid Javid, included a little Punjabi in his speech to the Tory conference. How many people in Britain would have understood him? In the 2011 census the ONS counted 273,000 Punjabi speakers in Britain. The other most common languages, besides English and Welsh, were:

Polish 546,000
Urdu 269,000
Bengali 221,000
Gujarati 213,000
Arabic 159,000
French 147,000
Portuguese 133,000
Spanish 120,000

 

Death by gender

The British Heart Foundation claimed women were needlessly dying of heart disease because they were receiving less good treatment than men. How do the causes of death differ between the sexes?


Deaths per million in 2017

Men / Women
Ischaemic heart disease 1,516 / 680
Dementia 1,097 / 1,283
Cerebrovascular diseases 597 / 550
Chronic lower
respiratory diseases		 677 / 510
Lung cancer 660 / 465

Source: ONS

Giving them jabs

Health secretary Matt Hancock suggested that childhood vaccinations might become compulsory in order to protect children from the ‘anti-vacc’ movement. Are vaccination rates dropping?

Percentage of children vaccinated

2012-13 / 2017-18
Diphtheria, tetanus, polio
and HIB (12 mths)		 94.7 / 93.1
Measles, mumps and
rubella (24 mths)		 92.3 / 91.2
Haemophilus influenzae B and meningococcal C (24 mths) 92.7 / 91.2
Chronic lower
respiratory diseases		 94.4 / 93.3

Source: NHS Digital

Sport spectators

The World Athletics Championships in Doha had disappointing attendances. Which championships are best attended?

Rugby (2015 World Cup, England) 51,600
Football (2018 World Cup, Russia) 47,400
Baseball (2017 World Classic,
Japan/Korea/US)		 27,200
Cricket (2015 World Cup, Australia/
New Zealand)		 20,700
Hockey (2016 World Cup, Canada) 16,600
Handball (2019 World Cup,
Denmark/Germany)		 14,700

See also

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

What to read next

I adore sport. I can no longer stomach boxing. Here’s why

The balance of power in our constitution has been lost

What’s on today at Conservative conference: The Spectator guide

What’s on today at Conservative conference: The Spectator guide

What’s on today at Labour conference: The Spectator guide

What’s on today at Labour conference: The Spectator guide

Show comments
Click here to find out more about subscribing to The Spectator’s free podcasts

Most Popular

  • Read
  • Recent

Editor’s Choice

Cast off: how knitters turned nasty

Everything you always wanted to know about classical music but were afraid to ask

The poetry of sewers

Why business is perfectly relaxed about Brexit

Cartoons

‘I’m intolerant of food that doesn’t photograph well.’
‘He’s taken his first carbon footprint…’
‘It’s my emotional support human.’
‘These people need to moderate their language.’
‘I caught him having measles behind the bikesheds.’
‘They can’t start allowing their broadcasters to express openly anti-racist views!’
‘I just heard the first cuckoo of autumn.’
The Spectator, 22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP
+44 (0)3303 330 050
Site maintained by Creode
Close