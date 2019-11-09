Beware the wokeplace romance

‘How embarrassing — GM mutton dressed as organic, ethically sourced lamb.’

‘This is my library, or what my wife calls my “hoarding problem”.’

‘Oh no, it was meant to be a vegan cake!’

‘Listen mate, if you can remember BC then you weren’t there.’

Emotional rollercoaster

‘I draw the line at a deal with Farage.’

‘When will this purgatory ever start?’

‘I suggest you quit retail and go into administration.’